UTEP’s Khlopkova named C-USA Freshman Of The Week

DALLAS, Texas – UTEP women’s basketball guard Arina Khlopkova has been named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. She is the first Miner to secure the honor in three years.

She helped the Miners go 2-0 at the Eighth-Annual UTEP Thanksgiving Classic by setting career highs for scoring in back-to-back games. Overall on the week she averaged 17.0 points on 58.8 percent (10-17) shooting, including 57.1 percent (4-7) from the 3-point line. She also was a combined 83.3 percent (10-12) from the charity stripe.

Khlopkova started things off by putting up a then career-best 14 points in only 16 minutes in the 30-point win against Western Michigan on Nov. 29. That was followed up by tallying a team-high and career-best 20 points in the 71-68 victory against Georgia State on Nov. 30. She took a key charge late in the game, in addition to sinking a free-throw to extend the Miners’ lead to three with seven seconds left. She was making her first career start against the Panthers.

UTEP will shoot for its fourth straight win when it plays host to Weber State at 7 p.m. MT Thursday. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids, and may be purchased by calling (915) 747-5234.