UTEP’s Katia Gallegos named to 2020-2021 All-Conference USA Women’s First Team

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP sophomore Katia Gallegos has been named to the 2020-21 All-Conference USA women’s basketball first team, the league office announced on Monday. This marks the second straight year Gallegos has been honored by the league after she was named to the All-Freshman Team last season.

Gallegos started all 23 games for the Miners as a sophomore, while leading the team in scoring, scoring average (14.1), field goals made (120-266), 3-point field goals made (37-104). The El Paso native also led the Miners in assists (107), steals (38) and minutes played (32.9 per game).

The sophomore guard leads C-USA in assists and ranks third with 4.7 assists per game, while she is seventh in C-USA in field goal percentage (45.1) and fifth in minutes. Gallegos ranked third in school history for scoring average by a sophomore and had 12 games of scoring 15 or more points and 13 games of 5-plus assists.

Gallegos helped lead the Miners to a 16-7 overall record and 13-5 mark in Conference USA play. UTEP will be the No. 2 seed in the West Division at this week’s Conference USA Basketball Tournament in Frisco, Texas.

The Miners open tournament play at 1:30 p.m. MT on Thursday, March 11 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. UTEP will wait to find out its opponent depending on Wednesday’s outcomes between Florida Atlantic and UAB/UTSA.

2020-21 ALL-CONFERENCE USA FIRST TEAM

Anastasia Hayes, Middle Tennessee, Jr., G, Murfreesboro, Tennessee (2019-20 first team selection)

Nancy Mulkey, Rice, Sr., C, Cypress Woods, Texas (2019-20 & 2018-19 first team selection)

Raneem Elgedawy, WKU, Jr., F, Alexandria, Egypt

Jada McMillian, Charlotte, Jr., G, Raleigh, North Carolina

Octavia Jett-Wilson, Charlotte, Sr., G, Greenbelt, Maryland

Iggy Allen, Florida Atlantic, Gr., G, Pompano Beach, Florida

Quincy Noble, North Texas, R-So., G, McKinney, Texas

Katia Gallegos, UTEP, So., G, El Paso, Texas