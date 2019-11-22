UTEP’s Kaden Archie announced immediately eligible

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP sophomore transfer Kaden Archie will be ready to suit up in a UTEP uniform as the 6’6 guard was announced immediately eligible for competition late Friday afternoon.

BREAKING: UTEP sophomore transfer Kaden Archie announced immediately eligible for competition. Archie, a transfer from TCU, will be ready to play on Nov. 27 as the Miners host East Central. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/nOS0XZ02pf — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) November 22, 2019

Archie, a transfer from TCU, will be ready to play on November 27 as the Miners will host East Central the night before Thanksgiving. The Miners will then compete in their first road contest at rival New Mexico State in the Battle of I-10 on Tuesday, December 3.

“Kaden is one of those guys we’re excited about because he’s a versatile player. He’s a guy who’s a position-less player in this new wave of basketball. He’s a very valuable guy because he can do a number of different things,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry. “From an offensive standpoint, he can play every position and he can defend every position. So, we’re excited about having him ready for Wednesday.”

Archie was rated a four-star player by 247Sports and Rivals coming out of high school. Prior to attending TCU, Archie played at Midlothian High School (Texas) and was ranked the No. 3 player in the state, No. 19 small forward in the nation and No. 84 player in the nation by 247Sports. Archie was also recognized as an ESPN Top 100 prospect.



“He’s a great young man, who comes from a great family,” said Terry. “He’ll compliment the guys we have character wise and believe Kaden is in the same category as those young men. Kaden will represent the program and school on and off the floor.”



Archie put up all-around numbers while a senior at MHS, averaging 18.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Archie led Midlothian to a 28-11 record and to the semifinals of the 5A state tournament, the high school’s first ever state tournament appearance.



Archie scored a career-high 40 points on 11-of-16 shooting during 67-61 victory against Rowlett on Dec. 28, 2017. In a previous contest against Rowlett on Nov. 17, he scored 33 points, his second most points during the season. Overall, Archie scored 20 or more points in 17 games of 38 played. Archie posted seven double-digit rebound games that included a pair of 11-rebound performances. Archie dished out a season-high eight rebounds against Mansfield Legacy.



Archie was named to the Conference 5A All-Tournament team following the 2018 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament. Archie was named the Max Preps Semper Fidelis Player of the Year. He was also selected to the All-Region II team and All-District 10-5A as a junior.



In 10 games played (10.1 minutes per game) at TCU, Archie averaged 2.1 points per game and totaled 15 rebounds and snagged 10 steals. Archie played 14 minutes and scored a season-high six points against Indiana State.