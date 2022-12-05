EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter responded to backlash he received on Monday for a comment he made at the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics.

Dennis Dodd, a reporter for CBS Sports, tweeted that Senter made the following comment with regards to the changing college culture and NIL: “In 12-18 months it’s kind of like the inmates are running the prison.”

Senter quickly received backlash on social media for the comments that appeared to compare student-athletes to prison inmates.

Now in his sixth season as UTEP’s athletic director, Senter soon replied with an explanation and a clarification of his comments. He also admitted that he could have phrased it better.

“The context of my NIL comment is that overzealous and unscrupulous people may be dictating recruiting and movement of student athletes from one place to another. For the last 40 years the NCAA and administrators have worked to remove boosters. I could have used a better analogy,” Senter wrote.