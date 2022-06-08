EUGENE, Ore. (KTSM) – UTEP sprinter Jevaughn Powell is headed to the NCAA finals in the 400 meters.

Running in the second of three 400m heats at the NCAA Track and Field Championships on Wednesday night at the historic Hayward Field, Powell finished third in the heat in 45.47 seconds in the heat that proved to be by far the fastest in the event.

The top two runners in each heat qualify automatically, then the next three fastest times also get a ticket to the final. Powell’s time was the fourth-fastest in the event overall, trailing only Champion Allison (Florida), Randolph Ross (North Carolina A&T) and Jonathan Jones (Texas), all of whom qualified automatically by virtue of finishing in the top two of their respective heats. Allison and Ross finished in front of Powell in heat two.

By virtue of qualifying for the final, Powell will automatically be an NCAA All-American.

UTEP’s Jevaughn Powell finished 4th overall in the 400M semifinals with a 45.47 and qualifies on time for Friday’s final. Powell was in by far the best heat and kicked hard down the final 100 to earn a qualifying spot.



He’s in the final now; anything can happen. pic.twitter.com/7jGsNfFeEo — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 9, 2022

Powell got off to a slow start, but down the final 100 meters of the race he kicked hard, out-sprinting the majority of the field as he out-leaned Georgia’s Elijah Goodwin (45.462) at the tape. Florida’s Ryan Willie (45.470), Texas A&M’s Emmanuel Bamidele (45.53), Ohio State’s Tyler Johnson (45.58) and Oklahoma’s Richard Kuykendoll (45.59) rounded out Friday’s championship field.

The 400m finals will be held at 8:02 p.m. MT Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene and can be seen on ESPN2. This is the second consecutive season that a UTEP sprinter will run in the 400m finals, after Sean Bailey did so in 2021.

Elsewhere at the meet for UTEP, thrower Arianne Morais will take part in the women’s javelin on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. MT. Morais finished in the top 10 at the West Prelims two weeks ago in Arkansas.