FAYETTVILLE, Ark (KTSM) – UTEP’s Jevaughn Powell ran a personal best time of 44.87 in the Men’s 400-meter race at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field West Prelims in Fayettvile, Arkansas on Friday, which was enough to secure his ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Powell raced out out to a first-place finish in Heat 3 of the 400-meter race. Powell’s personal best time of 44.87 was the second-best time overall behind Texas’ Jonathon Jones who posted a 44.85.
Powell is now the second Miner this weekend to punch their ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships in Eugene, Oregon on June 8-11, 2022.
Here is a look at other Miners who competed on Friday in their respective events:
Ned Azemia clocked in a personal-best 51.11 in the men’s 400-meter hurdles, but came up three spots short of advancing to nationals (15th overall). The Olympian also moved into UTEP’s record books as his time now rank no. 10 on the all-time list.
Aleks Hristov came up short in the men’s discus with his 54.54-meter (178-11) mark on his third attempt. The sophomore came in 15th place, falling three spots short of competing in Eugene. Hristov advanced to nationals during his freshman season in 2021.
The men’s 4×100-meter relay team (Dennis Johnson, Jevaughn Powell, Karon Dean, Jalen Cadet) placed 17th overall and fifth in Heat 1 with a time of 40.00.
UP NEXT
Maribel Caicedo will race the women’s 100-meter hurdles quarterfinals on Saturday, looking to advance to her first national championships, and being the third Miner to do so this weekend. The event starts at 5:15 p.m. MT/6:15 CT. The junior will race in Heat 2, lane 3. The race will be streamed on the SEC+ Network, while live results are available here.
SCHEDULE RUNDOWN
Sat., May 28 – Women
5:15 PM MT/6:15 CT – 100 m H – Caicedo – Quarterfinals