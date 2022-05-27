FAYETTVILLE, Ark (KTSM) – UTEP’s Jevaughn Powell ran a personal best time of 44.87 in the Men’s 400-meter race at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field West Prelims in Fayettvile, Arkansas on Friday, which was enough to secure his ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Powell raced out out to a first-place finish in Heat 3 of the 400-meter race. Powell’s personal best time of 44.87 was the second-best time overall behind Texas’ Jonathon Jones who posted a 44.85.

Powell is now the second Miner this weekend to punch their ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships in Eugene, Oregon on June 8-11, 2022.

Here is a look at other Miners who competed on Friday in their respective events:

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)