EL PASO, Texas – Undrafted former UTEP defensive end Jadrian Taylor has agreed to terms on a free-agent deal with the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Taylor concluded his career (2020-2022) at UTEP ranked tied third on the program’s all-time sack’s list with 16.0 (102 yards). Taylor racked a Conference USA-most 9.5 sacks in 2022 (tied 15th nationally), while it was the fourth-most sacks during a single season in program history.

The 6-1, 246-pounder added a “rumble after the fumble” 100-yard touchdown return at Charlotte, while adding a season-high 3.0 sacks against the 49ers. Taylor tallied 6.5 sacks in 2021, including a career-high 3.5 sacks against LA Tech. His efforts helped the Miners finished with a winning record (7-6) including a trip to the 2021 New Mexico Bowl.

Overall, in his career, Taylor recorded 81 tackles with 19.5 tackles for loss (108 yards), six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 32 games played.

Taylor, a product of Lufkin, Texas, transferred to UTEP from Kilgore College prior to the 2020 season. He played in 22 games (2018-2019) and helped guide the Rangers to an 18-4 mark. Taylor tallied 8.0 career sacks, including 6.5 during the 2019 season. Taylor graduated from Lufkin High School as he was named Defensive MVP for the Panthers, leading the team in sacks.

The Blue Bombers finished the 2022 season with a league-best 15-3 record and coming up one-point short against the Toronto Argonauts, 24-23, in the 109th Grey Cup. The 2023 season will commence with preseason action on Saturday, May 27 at Edmonton.