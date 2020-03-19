UTEP’s Hawkins to transfer, second time in three months name lands in transfer portal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the second time in three months, UTEP sophomore guard Nigel Hawkins has landed in the transfer portal.

UTEP G Nigel Hawkins (SO) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/OYBxtYqlzh — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 19, 2020

Hawkins put his name in the portal December 28, 2019, before removing it and playing out the rest of the 2019-2020 season with the Miners. He averaged 4.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while averaging 19.8 minutes per game. Those numbers were down from his freshman year when he started all 27 games for UTEP and was third on the team in scoring, averaging 12.6 points per game.

It has been an interesting couple weeks for the UTEP men's basketball team. Nigel Hawkins addressed that, playing at home again and what it's like to have fellow guard Jordan Lathon returning to the team. His response also struck me as interesting. #CUSAmbb #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/26yWeh7zcz — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) January 8, 2020

It was pretty evident throughout conference play that he and fellow guard Jordan Lathon could not coexist. Lathon also entered the transfer portal in late December, missed the first week of conference play, only to return in January where he closed out the season. He and Hawkins split time at the point guard position.

Hawkins is the first name to hit the transfer portal from UTEP in what is expected to be a busy offseason for head coach Rodney Terry and his staff.