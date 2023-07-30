EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The dynamic duo of senior quarterback Gavin Hardison and senior wide receiver Tyrin Smith is back for the 2023 college football season for the UTEP Miners.

Smith and Hardison are in their third season together at in El Paso.

Smith broke out in 2022 for UTEP, catching 71 passes for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns as the Miners went 5-7, narrowly missing out on a second straight trip to a bowl game.

Meanwhile, Hardison threw for 2,044 yards on 164-of-315 passing with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 10 games played before suffering a season ending injury.

The Hardison-Smith connection was one UTEP thought they wouldn’t have for the 2023 season.

In January, Smith entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and committed to Texas A&M. Everything changed later in the off season when Smith decided to return to El Paso to play for UTEP and not at Texas A&M.

Now, UTEP will have its top wide receiver from 2022 back for 2023. Despite a slight break away from each other on the field, Smith and Hardison feel not much has changed in their quarterback-wide receiver connection and think it can only get better from here on out.

“There is so many reps that Gavin [Hardison] and Tyrin [Smith] have put together that they just have a really good chemistry to them,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “Those guys just have a great feel for each other, and Gavin feels really comfortable about Tyrin.”

“We can always build on getting better chemistry. To me, the sky is the limit on that,” Smith said. “We just have to keep coming out here to these next practices and just keep building on it.”

“I wouldn’t say we have to rebuild our relationship; I think it’s already there, it’s kind of just picking up where we left off,” Hardison said. “It’s also about elevating the guys in the wide receiver room. I think we have a ton of talent in the receiver room that surrounds me, so I think it’s going to be an exciting year.”

Smith won’t be Hardison’s only wide receiver target. Kelly Akharaiyi, Emari White, and Jeremiah Ballard are some names to watch out for in a very talented wide receiver room that could make an impact for UTEP this season.