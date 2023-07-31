EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP will get its first break of fall camp on Tuesday, after five days of work leading up to the Miners’ Aug. 26 season opener.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s now the fifth fall camp for Parkland graduate, Deion Hankins. After a career-year in 2022, the bulldozing running back could be in for a huge redshirt junior campaign in 2023 for his hometown squad.

Deion Hankins: I feel like I’m more prepared than ever to flourish into the best player I can be. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 25, 2023

Hankins rushed for over 700 yards on five yards per carry a season ago for UTEP, splitting time with Ronald Awatt, who is now with the San Francisco 49ers. Hankins then added 15 pounds of muscle in the offseason and is now 235 pounds to get ready to be the featured back this fall.

“I feel like I still haven’t even played to my potential, but I think I’ll get there if I just keep pushing,” Hankins said after Monday’s practice.

He’s got a stable of backs behind him on the depth chart, including junior college transfers Mike Franklin and Torrance Burgess, but Hankins is the guy the Miners will lean on.

He’s now one of the old guys in the room and the former Matador wants to finally break the 1,000-yard mark this fall. The work he’s put in, plus the team around him – including a stout offensive line that’s highly-rated by Pro Football Focus – could push him to a big year.

“Coach Barrick Nealy is always harping on doing something you’ve never done before if you want to get better,” Hankins said. “I’ve been spending more time in the building by myself looking ahead at the plays and trying to perfect every part of the process, whether it’s run or pass. Time flies, I have to be where my feet are and lead the young ones coming up.”

Head coach Dana Dimel has always preferred to play more than one running back and he thinks feeding the ball to more than one player at the position actually makes all of them better.

That said, it’s Hankins job and he’ll get the bulk of the carries, perhaps 15-20 per game if the Miners have their way.

Hankins has embraced being one of the team leaders this fall and he’s worked on his top-end speed too in hopes that he won’t get caught from behind, ala a long run vs. Florida Atlantic in 2022.

He and the Miners start the season Aug. 26 on the road at Jacksonville State at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.