UTEP’s Goodwin enters NCAA Transfer Portal

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP quarterback TJ Goodwin is transferring out of the program, the redshirt freshman announced on Tuesday on social media.

Goodwin said that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, after opting out of the 2020 season in August. The Houston native lost the starting job to Gavin Hardison in fall camp.

“I would like to thank UTEP for giving me the opportunity to play this game while meeting guys I could call my brothers,” Goodwin said in his announcement.

Goodwin came to El Paso in the winter of 2019, but never got on the field for the Miners. He and Hardison were expected to compete for the starting job in 2020, but when it became clear that Hardison was going to be named the starter, Goodwin elected to opt out.

He now will look for a new school to continue his collegiate career. UTEP will host Southern Miss on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.