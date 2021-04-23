UTEP’s Golding begins to fill out coaching staff, hires pair of assistants

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – New UTEP head coach Joe Golding’s first coaching staff in El Paso is beginning to come together.

Multiple sources told KTSM on Friday night that Stephen F. Austin associate head coach Jeremy Cox is expected to join Golding in El Paso, potentially in a similar role. Earlier this week, KTSM also reported that Bryen Spriggs will be on Golding’s staff. Spriggs was a special assistant to the head coach under Golding at Abilene Christian.

Cox has over two decades of collegiate coaching experience, and has ties to a pair of former UTEP head coaches. He was an assistant coach under Billy Gillispie at Texas A&M (2006-07) and Kentucky (2007-09), and served with Doc Sadler at Nebraska (2011-12), and Southern Miss (2014-16).

He has also made stops as an assistant at Texas Tech and South Florida, as well as a myriad of non-Division I programs, both as a head coach and assistant.

As the associate head coach to Kyle Keller at SFA from 2016 until this past season, Cox helped the Lumberjacks to a (since-vacated) NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018. He was also on staff when SFA upset Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2019.

A strong recruiter and bench coach, Cox should be an immediate boost to the Miners’ coaching staff and aid Golding in the transition to El Paso.

Spriggs was at ACU with Golding for the 2020-21 season only. Before that, he was in the junior college ranks for five seasons, serving as an athletic director, head coach and assistant coach.

“I want guys that mom’s and dad’s would trust their kids with. I want a family type atmosphere,” said Golding in an interview with KTSM on Friday morning. “I don’t want me guys, I want we guys. I want guys who can recruit and get good players here — good coaches, good people who are going to represent our program well in the community and get involved in the community. Some of them have families, some of them are singles — it doesn’t matter. I just want people that are going to represent the program the right way and work hard for UTEP basketball each and every day.”

Golding still has to make two more hires for assistant coaching positions, as well as fill out the rest of his roster for the 2021-22 season. However, Golding told KTSM on Friday that starting guards Jamal Bieniemy, Souley Boum and Keonte Kennedy will all return next year for the Miners.