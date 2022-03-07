DALLAS, Texas – UTEP standouts Katia Gallegos and Destiny Thurman were recognized by Conference USA as part of the women’s basketball postseason awards announced by the league on Monday.
Gallegos, a three-year starter for the Miners, was honored as a second-team All-Conference selection after averaging 11.6 points, 3.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while starting all 28 regular season contests. She leads the Miners in assists, steals, blocks, field goals made and free throws made.
This marks the third consecutive season in which the El Paso native has been named to the postseason awards by the conference after taking home first-team All-Conference accolades last season and All-Freshman Team recognition in her initial collegiate campaign.
In addition, Destiny Thurman received honorable mention All-Conference recognition, leading the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game to go along with 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest. She leads UTEP with 37 made 3-pointers on the campaign. In her second season with the program, this is the first time that Thurman has been recognized by C-USA in the postseason awards.
The No. 6 seed Miners begin the C-USA Championships on Tuesday at 3 p.m. MT/4 p.m. CT against No. 7 UTSA in the Ford Center at The Star.
2021-22 All-Conference USA First Team
Octavia Jett-Wilson, Charlotte
Meral Abdelgawad, WKU
Iggy Allen, ODU
Savannah Wheeler, Marshall
Keiunna Walker, LA Tech
Zakyia Weathersby, UAB
Domonique Davis, Southern Miss
Ajah Wayne, ODU
2021-22 All-Conference USA Second Team
Anna Larr Roberson, LA Tech
Quincy Noble, North Texas
Courtney Whitson, Middle Tennessee
Ashlee Austin, Rice
Mikayla Boykin, Charlotte
Kseniya Malashka, Middle Tennessee
Katia Gallegos, UTEP
Dor Saar, Middle Tennessee
2021-22 Honorable Mention All-Conference USA
Ariel Colon, FIU
Kyla Nelson, FIU
KeKe McKinney, Charlotte
Destiny Thurman, UTEP
Jada McMillian, Charlotte
Melyia Grayson, Southern Miss
Destiny Jackson, Rice
Rita Pleskevich, Florida Atlantic
Madison Townley, North Texas
Malia Fisher, Rice
2021-22 Conference USA All-Freshman Team
Malia Fisher, Rice
Mya Meredith, WKU
Anastasiia Boldyreva, Middle Tennessee
Jalynn Gregory, Middle Tennessee
Alex Mead, WKU
2021-22 Conference USA All-Defensive Team
KeKe McKinney, Charlotte
Alexis Whittington, Middle Tennessee
Zakyia Weathersby, UAB
Jadyn Pimentel, UTSA
Meral Abdelgawad, WKU