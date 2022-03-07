DALLAS, Texas – UTEP standouts Katia Gallegos and Destiny Thurman were recognized by Conference USA as part of the women’s basketball postseason awards announced by the league on Monday.

Gallegos, a three-year starter for the Miners, was honored as a second-team All-Conference selection after averaging 11.6 points, 3.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while starting all 28 regular season contests. She leads the Miners in assists, steals, blocks, field goals made and free throws made.

This marks the third consecutive season in which the El Paso native has been named to the postseason awards by the conference after taking home first-team All-Conference accolades last season and All-Freshman Team recognition in her initial collegiate campaign.

In addition, Destiny Thurman received honorable mention All-Conference recognition, leading the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game to go along with 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest. She leads UTEP with 37 made 3-pointers on the campaign. In her second season with the program, this is the first time that Thurman has been recognized by C-USA in the postseason awards.

The No. 6 seed Miners begin the C-USA Championships on Tuesday at 3 p.m. MT/4 p.m. CT against No. 7 UTSA in the Ford Center at The Star.

2021-22 All-Conference USA First Team

Octavia Jett-Wilson, Charlotte

Meral Abdelgawad, WKU

Iggy Allen, ODU

Savannah Wheeler, Marshall

Keiunna Walker, LA Tech

Zakyia Weathersby, UAB

Domonique Davis, Southern Miss

Ajah Wayne, ODU

2021-22 All-Conference USA Second Team

Anna Larr Roberson, LA Tech

Quincy Noble, North Texas

Courtney Whitson, Middle Tennessee

Ashlee Austin, Rice

Mikayla Boykin, Charlotte

Kseniya Malashka, Middle Tennessee

Katia Gallegos, UTEP

Dor Saar, Middle Tennessee

2021-22 Honorable Mention All-Conference USA

Ariel Colon, FIU

Kyla Nelson, FIU

KeKe McKinney, Charlotte

Destiny Thurman, UTEP

Jada McMillian, Charlotte

Melyia Grayson, Southern Miss

Destiny Jackson, Rice

Rita Pleskevich, Florida Atlantic

Madison Townley, North Texas

Malia Fisher, Rice

2021-22 Conference USA All-Freshman Team

Malia Fisher, Rice

Mya Meredith, WKU

Anastasiia Boldyreva, Middle Tennessee

Jalynn Gregory, Middle Tennessee

Alex Mead, WKU

2021-22 Conference USA All-Defensive Team

KeKe McKinney, Charlotte

Alexis Whittington, Middle Tennessee

Zakyia Weathersby, UAB

Jadyn Pimentel, UTSA

Meral Abdelgawad, WKU