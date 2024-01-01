DALLAS, Texas– UTEP’s Erin Wilson earned Conference USA Player of the Week honors after putting up a forceful 18-point, 16-rebound double-double in the Miners’ win over Southern Utah on Dec. 30. The 2023-24 Players of the Week are presented by Blenders Eyewear and are voted on by the league’s sports information directors. 

“Erin has been playing extremely hard consistently in both practices and games,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “She has a real blue collar work ethic!” 

CUSA Player of the Week – Erin Wilson 

Posted an 18-point and career-high 16-rebound effort in the Miners’ win over Southern Utah on Dec. 30… had seven offensive rebounds … ranked ninth in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (4.2) …. Went 6-6 from the line… Also tallied two assists and two steals against the Thunderbirds … averaging 13.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game … has improved her game from 6.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in the 2022-23 season … averaging more than 30 minutes per game this season. 

Wilson is the second Miner to win a weekly conference award after Aaliyah Stanton was named CUSA Freshman of the week on November 27. 

2023-24 CUSA Players of the Week 

N13     Savannah Wheeler, MTSU 

N20     Anastasiia Boldyreva, MTSU 

N27     Mya Kone, FIU 

D4       Ta’Mia Scott, MTSU 

D11     Jalynn Gregory, MTSU 

D18     Molly Kaiser, NM State 

D26     Acacia Hayes, WKU 

J1        Erin Wilson, UTEP 

2023-24 CUSA Freshmen of the Week 

N13     Elisabeth Aegisdottir, Liberty 

N20     Caitlin Staley, WKU 

N27     Aaliyah Stanton, UTEP 

D4       Asia Boone, Liberty 

D11     Asia Boone, Liberty 

D18     Asia Boone, Liberty 

D26     Asia Boone, Liberty 

J1        Jianna Morris, LA Tech 

UP NEXT 

The Miners open conference play Saturday (1/6) at home against long time Battle of I-10 rival, first time CUSA foe NM State. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. MT. 

