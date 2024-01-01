DALLAS, Texas– UTEP’s Erin Wilson earned Conference USA Player of the Week honors after putting up a forceful 18-point, 16-rebound double-double in the Miners’ win over Southern Utah on Dec. 30. The 2023-24 Players of the Week are presented by Blenders Eyewear and are voted on by the league’s sports information directors.

“Erin has been playing extremely hard consistently in both practices and games,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “She has a real blue collar work ethic!”

CUSA Player of the Week – Erin Wilson

Posted an 18-point and career-high 16-rebound effort in the Miners’ win over Southern Utah on Dec. 30… had seven offensive rebounds … ranked ninth in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (4.2) …. Went 6-6 from the line… Also tallied two assists and two steals against the Thunderbirds … averaging 13.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game … has improved her game from 6.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in the 2022-23 season … averaging more than 30 minutes per game this season.

Wilson is the second Miner to win a weekly conference award after Aaliyah Stanton was named CUSA Freshman of the week on November 27.

2023-24 CUSA Players of the Week

N13 Savannah Wheeler, MTSU

N20 Anastasiia Boldyreva, MTSU

N27 Mya Kone, FIU

D4 Ta’Mia Scott, MTSU

D11 Jalynn Gregory, MTSU

D18 Molly Kaiser, NM State

D26 Acacia Hayes, WKU

J1 Erin Wilson, UTEP

2023-24 CUSA Freshmen of the Week

N13 Elisabeth Aegisdottir, Liberty

N20 Caitlin Staley, WKU

N27 Aaliyah Stanton, UTEP

D4 Asia Boone, Liberty

D11 Asia Boone, Liberty

D18 Asia Boone, Liberty

D26 Asia Boone, Liberty

J1 Jianna Morris, LA Tech

The Miners open conference play Saturday (1/6) at home against long time Battle of I-10 rival, first time CUSA foe NM State. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. MT.

