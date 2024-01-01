DALLAS, Texas– UTEP’s Erin Wilson earned Conference USA Player of the Week honors after putting up a forceful 18-point, 16-rebound double-double in the Miners’ win over Southern Utah on Dec. 30. The 2023-24 Players of the Week are presented by Blenders Eyewear and are voted on by the league’s sports information directors.
“Erin has been playing extremely hard consistently in both practices and games,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “She has a real blue collar work ethic!”
CUSA Player of the Week – Erin Wilson
Posted an 18-point and career-high 16-rebound effort in the Miners’ win over Southern Utah on Dec. 30… had seven offensive rebounds … ranked ninth in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (4.2) …. Went 6-6 from the line… Also tallied two assists and two steals against the Thunderbirds … averaging 13.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game … has improved her game from 6.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in the 2022-23 season … averaging more than 30 minutes per game this season.
Wilson is the second Miner to win a weekly conference award after Aaliyah Stanton was named CUSA Freshman of the week on November 27.
2023-24 CUSA Players of the Week
N13 Savannah Wheeler, MTSU
N20 Anastasiia Boldyreva, MTSU
N27 Mya Kone, FIU
D4 Ta’Mia Scott, MTSU
D11 Jalynn Gregory, MTSU
D18 Molly Kaiser, NM State
D26 Acacia Hayes, WKU
J1 Erin Wilson, UTEP
2023-24 CUSA Freshmen of the Week
N13 Elisabeth Aegisdottir, Liberty
N20 Caitlin Staley, WKU
N27 Aaliyah Stanton, UTEP
D4 Asia Boone, Liberty
D11 Asia Boone, Liberty
D18 Asia Boone, Liberty
D26 Asia Boone, Liberty
J1 Jianna Morris, LA Tech
UP NEXT
The Miners open conference play Saturday (1/6) at home against long time Battle of I-10 rival, first time CUSA foe NM State. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. MT.
