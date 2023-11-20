DALLAS – UTEP forward Elijah Jones has been named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week for the second straight week, the league office announced Monday. The 2023-24 CUSA Players of the Week awards are presented by Blenders Eyewear and are voted on by the league’s sports information directors.

Jones joins former standouts Vince Hunter (2013-14) and Julian Washburn (2011-12) as the lone Miners to receive the distinction in back-to-back weeks.

The New Jersey native contributed 6.0 points per game (tied most among Miner reserves) and 4.0 rebounds per game (led UTEP back-ups) in helping the Orange and Blue go 2-0 on the week.

UTEP knocked off preseason Big West favorite and 2023 NCAA Tournament team UC Santa Barbara before going wire-to-wire to knock off Austin Peay. His best showing of the week came with a nine-point, six-board performance in 21 minutes of action vs. UCSB.

Overall, Jones is third overall on the team in scoring (12.5 ppg). He has drained 80.0 percent (20-25) from the floor. That effort leads CUSA and is third in the country. For good measure, Jones is tied for the team lead in blocked shots (three) while adding 3.8 rebounds per game.