EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel and starting quarterback Gavin Hardison traveled to Dallas on Thursday to honor the memory of the late Luke Laufenberg.

Laufenberg, the son of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg, died in 2019 at the age of 21 of Burkitt’s leukemia.

Dimel and Hardison took part in a fundraiser to benefit the Luke Laufenberg FIGHT fund to support student athletes at the UTEP. Cowboys legends Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach, Jason Witten, Mark McLemore, Darren Woodson, Marty Turco, and Jason Garrett joined Dimel and Hardison at the annual #LiveLikeLuke coffee at Al Biernat’s in Dallas.

“I’m awestruck at how everyone cares about the Laufenberg family. It shows how much they care and what kind of legacy Luke left,” said Dimel.

Hardison will have the honor of wearing the number 2 with Laufenberg on the back of his jersey for the Miners this season, a tradition started in 2020 by Justin Garrett.