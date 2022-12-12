EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP defensive back Dennis Barnes announced his intentions of entering the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday evening.

Barnes made the new official on his social media pages.

THANK YOU @UTEPFB IM FOREVER GRATEFUL!!

To be continued.. pic.twitter.com/s7FfD0BqvF — The Dennis Barnes 13🌴 (@tdbxiii) December 11, 2022

Barnes was a three-year starter for the Miners, mainly at the nickelback position the last two years. A junior college transfer in 2020, Barnes had 43 total tackles in 2022, fifth on the team.

In 2021, Barnes had 59 tackles, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble. He is the first Miners player to publicly announce his intentions of turning pro.