EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The long-awaited contract extension for UTEP football coach Dana Dimel will be approved at University of Texas Board of Regents meeting next week.

Dimel’s original contract at UTEP will end after the 2022 season. Sources told KTSM that Dimel is receiving a two-year extension that will keep him with the Miners through the 2024 campaign. It will also give him a pay raise. Dimel made $748,966 during the 2021 season.

The contract extension for Dimel is much-deserved, after UTEP went 7-6 with a trip to the New Mexico Bowl in 2021. It was the Miners’ first bowl berth since 2014 and came after one of the worst stretches in program history, before Dimel took over and flipped things around.

Also receiving a contract extension is UTEP volleyball/beach volleyball coach, Ben Wallis. The Board of Regents will also vote to approve his deal next week.

Sources told KTSM that Wallis is receiving a five-year contract extension that will keep him in El Paso through the 2027 season. Like Dimel, he will also be receiving a pay raise.

Wallis came to UTEP from New Mexico State in 2019 and has rapidly turned the Miners into a formidable program in Conference USA. The Miners made he first postseason appearance in program history in 2021, advancing to the Final 4 of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

The beach volleyball program is brand new and Wallis will be tasked with building it from the ground up, in addition to his original duties as the indoor volleyball head coach.

The Texas Board of Regents’ agenda can be viewed here. The Board will meet May 4-5 in Austin, Texas, to discuss a wide variety of issues. KTSM will publish the full details of the contract extensions for both Dimel and Wallis when they become available after the Board’s approval.