UTEP’s Crenshaw picks up All-Conference USA honor

DALLAS, Texas (KTSM)- Senior Lauren Crenshaw (All C-USA second team) and Tessa Carlin (C-USA All-Freshman Team) have been rewarded for their stellar seasons by earning accolades from Conference USA, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Crenshaw has now been recognized as an all-conference performer twice in her career (2017-third team), while the Miners have placed someone on the all-freshman team for seven straight years.

“I am glad that both Lauren and Tessa were recognized for the impact they had for not only our team but how others played our team,” UTEP head coach Kathryn Balogun said. “Lauren provides both athleticism and technical ability that pushed our players to be better day in and day out, but it also affected how other teams choose to defend us. As a freshman, Tessa provided our offense with consistent assists and goals. She was also one of our hardest working attacking defenders all season. It is exciting to see these players recognized for the hard work they have put in this season.”

The duo’s play helped the Miners finish the regular season at 10-6-3, their first double-digit win total in three years. UTEP also punched its ticket to the C-USA Women’s Soccer Championships for the first time since 2016.

With Crenshaw’s play in the back, UTEP has registered seven shutouts while limiting six other opponents to only one goal. She has started 18 of 19 games, earning the fourth-most minutes among Miner field players.

She has also used her unique skillset to get after it offensively. She shares the team lead with Carlin for goals (five), while leading it outright in shots (53) and shots on goal (23). Crenshaw has also been credited with two assists to give her 13 points, which ties for second on the squad.

Carlin is a dynamic player who paced the Miners in both points (16) and assists (six) while sharing for the team lead in goals (five). The six helpers tie as the fifth most by on UTEP’s single-season freshmen records. She came on particularly strong down the stretch, scoring a goal in four of the Miners’ final C-USA contests.

The Miners will open up against second-seeded and host North Texas in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Conference USA Women’s Soccer Championships at 6 p.m. MT Wednesday. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.