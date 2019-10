EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP senior defensive back Justin Rogers and senior punter Mitchell Crawford joined KTSM 9 News at 6 p.m. to talk Miners football.

UTEP will host UTSA on Saturday at 6 p.m. for Homecoming, looking to improve to 2-3 on the season and pick up its first win in Conference USA play.

A victory for the Miners over the Road Runners would mean the first season with multiple wins since 2016.