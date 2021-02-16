UTEP’s Cheyenne Jones named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP senior outside hitter Cheyenne Jones has been named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. This is the first Offensive Player of the Week award in Jones’s career.

The Missoula, Mont., native put together a 16-kill performance in a five-set loss to UAB on Sunday, Feb. 14. She added another 10 kills on Monday, Feb. 15 in the Miners’ straight-set victory over the Blazers. Jones swung a .462 hitting percentage in her first weekend back in action this season and also picked up five blocks in UTEP’s win on Monday.

The Miners (3-3, 1-1 C-USA) will host UTSA on Sunday, Feb. 21 and again on Monday, Feb. 22 at Memorial Gym.