UTEP’s Cheyenne Jones named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

UTEP

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: UTEP Athletics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP senior outside hitter Cheyenne Jones has been named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. This is the first Offensive Player of the Week award in Jones’s career.

The Missoula, Mont., native put together a 16-kill performance in a five-set loss to UAB on Sunday, Feb. 14. She added another 10 kills on Monday, Feb. 15 in the Miners’ straight-set victory over the Blazers. Jones swung a .462 hitting percentage in her first weekend back in action this season and also picked up five blocks in UTEP’s win on Monday.

The Miners (3-3, 1-1 C-USA) will host UTSA on Sunday, Feb. 21 and again on Monday, Feb. 22 at Memorial Gym.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports