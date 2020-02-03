UTEP’s Bryson Williams receives third C-USA Player of the Week honor

DALLAS – Bryson Williams was named the Conference USA Player of the Week presented by Top of the World as announced by league officials Monday afternoon. It’s the third C-USA Player of the Week honor for the redshirt junior forward.

Williams’s third player of the week honor is the most by a UTEP player since Vince Hunter earned the award four times during the 2014-15 campaign. Williams is also the fifth Miner, joining Stefon Jackson (three in 2005-06, two in 2007-08), Randy Culpepper (three in 2009-10), Vince Hunter (four in 2014-15) and John Bohannon (two in 2013-14), to earn multiple player of the week awards during a single season. Williams earned C-USA Player of the Week honors on Dec. 9 and Jan. 20 (co-Player of the Week).

Williams scored 28 points and pulled down 10 boards on his way to a fifth double-double of the season and leading UTEP past MT, 67-66, on Jan. 30. Williams went 5-for-5 from the free-throw line, while making 11 field goals along with a three-point bucket. Williams added two assists, two blocks and a steal against the Blue Raiders.

Overall, Williams averaged 27.0 points and 9.0 rebounds during the two-game stretch. The Fresno, Calif., product shot 50.0 percent (20-40) from the field (2-5 three-pointers) and went 12-for-14 from the foul line.

Williams scored 26 points against UAB and came up two rebounds short of another double-double. Williams scored the Miners’ first four points on a pair of dunks against the Blazers. Williams ranks second in Conference USA in scoring (19.3 ppg) and fifth in rebounding (7.0 rpg).

Williams matches UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson (Dec. 16, Dec. 23, Jan. 13) with three C-USA Player of the Week recognitions. Williams and the Miners will play at Charlotte (Feb. 6) and Old Dominion (Feb. 8