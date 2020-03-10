UTEP’s Bryson Williams earns 2020 All-Conference USA First Team honor

DALLAS – UTEP’s Bryson Williams was named to the 2020 All-Conference USA first team as announced by league officials on Monday afternoon. The redshirt junior transfer is the first Miner in five years to make the prestigious squad.

Following UTEP’s 77-72 victory at Rice on March 7, Williams ranks third in C-USA in points per game (17.6) and total points (546), and ranks fifth in rebounds per game (7.1). He ranks fourth in field-goal percentage (50.0), fifth in free-throws made (114) and sixth in free-throw percentage (82.0). The Fresno, Calif., product has also recorded five double-doubles, ranking fourth in C-USA. Williams leads UTEP with 27 blocked shots, while tallying 28 steals and 28 assists in the process. Williams was also named C-USA Player of the Week three times during the season.

Williams has registered a trio of 30-points games that included a career-high 34 points during a comeback victory against UTSA on Jan. 15. Williams led the Miners from 24 points down to defeat the Roadrunners, 80-77 in overtime. He’s recorded double figures in 25 games, including 11 games of 21 or more points.

Williams most recently tied his career-highs in blocked shots (three) and steals (three), while his efforts have surged the Miners to a four-game winning streak in league play, the longest since the 2016-17 season, after victories against Rice (68-62) on Feb. 22, Southern Miss (75-56) on March 1, and a pair of road victories at Middle Tennessee (60-56) on March 4 and at Rice (77-72) on March 7.

Williams and no. 11-seed UTEP will continue the 2019-20 campaign when the Miners take on no. 6-seed Marshall on Wednesday, March 11 at the 2020 Conference USA Air Force Reserve Men’s Basketball Championships presented by Baylor Scott & White Sports Performance Center at The Star. The Miners and Thundering Herd will tipoff at 9 p.m. CT/8 MT.

Vince Hunter was the last Miner to be named first team, which happened during the 2014-15 season. Williams joins Hunter, Randy Culpepper (2011, 2010), Stefon Jackson (2008, 2007) and John Tofi (2006) to be named All-C-USA first team performers.

ALL-CONFERENCE USA FIRST TEAM

DaQuan Bracey, LA Tech

Javion Hamlet, North Texas

Bryson Williams, UTEP

Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA

Taveion Hollingsworth, WKU

ALL-CONFERENCE USA SECOND TEAM

Osasumwen Osaghae, FIU

Devon Andrews, FIU

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Umoja Gibson, North Texas

Keaton Wallace, UTSA

ALL-CONFERENCE USA THIRD TEAM

Jahmir Young, Charlotte

Jordan Shepard, Charlotte

Jarrod West, Marshall

Carson Williams, WKU

Jared Savage, WKU