EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On the same day Keitha Adams was re-hired as the head coach of the UTEP women’s basketball program, two of the Miners’ top players from the 2022-23 season entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Guards N’Yah Boyd and Jazion Jackson – both of whom averaged 11.6 points per game last season – are looking elsewhere and will enter the Transfer Portal, sources told KTSM.

On the same day UTEP women's basketball re-hires Keitha Adams, Jazion Jackson and N'Yah Boyd have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per source.



Both were starters in 2022-23, and both averaged 11.6 ppg. We'll see if Adams can keep them in El Paso, but would be a big loss. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 12, 2023

Both Boyd and Jackson played vital roles for the Miners in 2022-23 as UTEP won 20 games and played in the WNIT in Kevin Baker’s final season at the helm.

Neither player has been at UTEP for very long. Boyd came to El Paso last spring as a transfer from Oklahoma State and Jackson arrived at around the same time as a transfer from North Texas.

With Adams arriving as the new head coach – she’ll be re-introduced as UTEP’s head coach on Wednesday afternoon – time will tell if she’ll be able to convince Boyd and Jackson to stay with the Miners.

If she can’t, UTEP will lose two of its top three scorers – as well as its top two assisters – from its best season in seven years.