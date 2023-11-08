TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – UTEP’s Kelly Akharaiyi, following a productive last four games, was one of three receivers added to the 2023 Biletnikoff Award Watch List as announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc. on Wednesday.



Akharaiyi has posted big numbers over the last month, averaging 124.0 receiving yards per game to go along with four touchdowns. Overall in 10 games so far this season, the redshirt junior leads the team in receptions (37), receiving yards (786), yards per catch (21.2), yards per game (78.6) and receiving touchdowns (five).



Akharaiyi put up career numbers after recording career bests in receiving yards (223), receptions (eight) and touchdown catches (two) at FIU on Oct. 11. He also hauled in a career-long 80-yard scoring pass and added a 23-yard touchdown from Cade McConnell during a 21-point first quarter. His efforts helped the Miners snap a four-game skid with a 27-14 victory over the Panthers, while winning their first ever game in the state of Florida.



His performance at FIU ranks no. 1 in CUSA and is one of two receivers in the conference to produce a 200-yard performance. He also ranks no. 7 nationally and is one of 14 receivers in FBS to post 200 receiving yards in a single contest.



The product of Irving, Texas, was the first Miner since Jordan Leslie to post a 200+ yard receiving game when Leslie had 218 yards at Tulsa on Oct. 11, 2012. Akharaiyi’s 223 yards ranks tied for fifth best in program history with Johnnie Lee Higgins Jr. who tallied 223 on Sept. 30, 2006, against NM State.



Following that dazzling performance in South Beach on “Vice Night”, Akharaiyi tallied 126 yards on six catches during a come-from-behind win at Sam Houston. His 25-yard score early in the fourth quarter tied the game at 27-27 after the Miners were down 27-13 late in the third.



Against WKU on Nov. 4, Akharaiyi posted his second highest receiving total with 141 yards on five receptions. He scored on a 62-yard reception from McConnell against the Hilltoppers.



The transfer from Tyler Junior College has posted big numbers in 2023 after tallying 275 yards on 21 receptions and a touchdown in 12 games a season ago.



Akharaiyi ranks second in CUSA in receiving yards (786), and third in yards per catch (21.2) and yards per game (78.6). He’s tied for fifth in CUSA with five TD receptions.



Akharaiyi has posted four games of 100+ receiving yards this season. He opened his junior campaign with his first career 100-yard game (102) at Jax State.



The 2023 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Foundation Founding Trustee and Chairman Walter Manley II, Fred Biletnikoff, and the 1996 Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Danny Wuerffel, keynote speaker, at the black-tie Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration at the Dunlap Champions Club, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 9, 2024.



ABOUT THE BILETNIKOFF

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.