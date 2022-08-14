EL PASO, Texas – UTEP strung together an offensive onslaught with 35 shots on the way to a 12-1 win over Sul Ross State in the final exhibition tune-up of the season on Sunday afternoon at University Field.



The Miners rattled off three goals in the first half before erupting for nine over the final 45 minutes to pull away from the visiting Lobos. For UTEP, the 12 goals marked the most in a match of any kind for the program since a 12-1 handling of Alabama A&M on Sept. 19, 2010.



A total of nine players found the back of the net for the Miners, with the trio of Justice Tillotson , Elena Reyna and Mina Rodriguez compiling two each. Tessa Carlin , Leslie Gutierrez , Maia Rodriguez , Lundyn Ladner , Tori Paul and Sophia Lewis tallied a goal apiece.



It was a dominating effort from start to finish for UTEP, which struck first in the fourth minute when Tillotson recovered a loose ball in the box that she buried into the net to make it 1-0. Fittingly, it was Tillotson who capped off the scoring as well on another loose ball in the box in the 89th minute.



“For us, we wanted to be on the front foot,” UTEP Head Coach Kathryn Balogun said. “We wanted to take advantage a little bit of the speed and things in our arsenal, and I think our girls did that. They were not only able to find some gaps and some spaces that we were not able to find against Colorado College, but they also took advantage of their 1-v-1 opportunities and had confidence driving at players.”



The Miners were on the attack throughout the contest, possessing the ball in the opposing half nearly 70 percent of the time on the way to 23 shots on frame. UTEP took 14 corners on the day.



“We had multiple girls with multiple goals, we hit some posts and their first goalkeeper had a stellar game,” Balogun said. “She really did a good job for them and kept some out of the net that I thought were for sure goals.”



With the first regular season game of the season on the slate for next week, the Miners will exit the preseason portion of the schedule on a high note.



“You can tell your players that they can do it, but once they do it everybody gains some confidence, so days like today definitely help with that. Some of our players – Tessa (Carlin) being one of them – have not had a game goal in some months just because of injury and coming back from that, so days like today help players like Tessa and Elena (Reyna) that just have not had those opportunities to this point.”



Carlin and Mina Rodriguez paced the Miners with five shots each, with Carlin putting four on frame. Lewis had two assists while Reyna, Paul, Taya Lopez and Daniele Tovar assisted on one goal each.



UTEP welcomes UC Davis to El Paso on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. for the season opener for both sides.

