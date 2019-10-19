UTEP Women’s Rugby team makes their historic debut

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the first time in UTEP’s history, there is now a women’s rugby team on campus.

While the men’s Rugby Club was established in 1973, it wasn’t until this year that women joined the recreational sports program.

“It’s super exciting to think about these group of dedicated women who are not afraid to play something they had never played before and are willing to dedicate a lot of time and energy to this,” rugby coach Amanda Quiles told KTSM.

The energy is high for the rugby team as they eagerly learn the sport and face the anxiety that comes with the tough competitive nature of the sport.

“I think its more the anxiety of ‘Oh my God, I’m about to get hit’ but then you get hit and it’s like that was fine everything is fine and then you just keep on going and you go and you go,” Sarah Salama said.

The team looks forward to building a legacy at UTEP, just as the men’s team has done the last 46 years.

“The men have been doing it I think since ’73, so to be able to be given that opportunity to show that it’s definitely doable for women, to get in the field to tackle as hard and play as hard as men, it’s definitely rewarding of that history that’s going to be made,” player Elizabeth Luna said.

The lady Miner’s rugby team faces off against NMSU Saturday morning in the first game in the history of the program. They’re hosting a women’s 7’s tournament in December. They’re currently looking to host 3-5 teams. If interested, email utepwomensrugby@gmail.com.