EL PASO, Texas – UTEP Head Coach Keitha Adams announced the 2023-24 non-conference women’s basketball schedule on Monday.

The Miners will play a 13-game non-conference schedule that includes two tournaments.

The Orange and Blue tip off the season with a three-game home stand at the Don Haskins Center. UTEP will welcome Western New Mexico (11/7), Kansas City (11/11), and Texas A&M Kingsville (11/14).

North Alabama (11/26), Colorado State (11/30), Portland (12/9), and Southern Utah (12/30) round out the rest of the non-conference home matches for UTEP.

The team’s first away test comes at California Baptist (11/18). The Miners then head to the opposite coast to participate in the St. Pete Showcase in St. Petersburg, where they will take on Lamar (11/22) and TCU (11/23).

Next, UTEP will travel to San Antonio to compete at former Conference USA foe UTSA (12/3). The final road challenge will take the Miners back to Florida to compete in the West Palm Beach Classic, where they will face Cal and future CUSA member Kennesaw State (12/20-12/21).

2023-24 UTEP Women’s Basketball Schedule