EL PASO, Texas – UTEP Head Coach Keitha Adams announced the 2023-24 non-conference women’s basketball schedule on Monday. 

The Miners will play a 13-game non-conference schedule that includes two tournaments.  

The Orange and Blue tip off the season with a three-game home stand at the Don Haskins Center. UTEP will welcome Western New Mexico (11/7), Kansas City (11/11), and Texas A&M Kingsville (11/14).  

North Alabama (11/26), Colorado State (11/30), Portland (12/9), and Southern Utah (12/30) round out the rest of the non-conference home matches for UTEP. 

The team’s first away test comes at California Baptist (11/18). The Miners then head to the opposite coast to participate in the St. Pete Showcase in St. Petersburg, where they will take on Lamar (11/22) and TCU (11/23). 

Next, UTEP will travel to San Antonio to compete at former Conference USA foe UTSA (12/3). The final road challenge will take the Miners back to Florida to compete in the West Palm Beach Classic, where they will face Cal and future CUSA member Kennesaw State (12/20-12/21). 

2023-24 UTEP Women’s Basketball Schedule 

Date Day Opponent Location 
Nov. 7 Tuesday Western New Mexico Don Haskins Center 
Nov. 11 Saturday Kansas City Don Haskins Center 
Nov. 14 Tuesday Texas A&M- Kingsville Don Haskins Center 
Nov. 18 Saturday California Baptist Riverside, Calif. 
Nov. 22-23 Wed.-Thurs. St. Pete Showcase St. Petersburg, Fla. 
Nov. 26 Sunday North Alabama Don Haskins Center 
Nov. 30 Thursday Colorado State Don Haskins Center 
Dec. 3 Sunday UTSA San Antonio, Texas 
Dec. 9 Saturday Portland Don Haskins Center 
Dec. 20-21 Wed.-Thurs. West Palm Beach Classic West Palm Beach, Fla. 
Dec. 30 Saturday Southern Utah Don Haskins Center 
Jan. 6 Saturday NM State Don Haskins Center 
Jan. 13 Saturday FIU Don Haskins Center 
Jan. 18 Thursday Middle Tennessee Murfreesboro, Tenn. 
Jan. 20 Saturday WKU Bowling Green, Ky. 
Jan. 25 Thursday LA Tech Don Haskins Center 
Jan. 27 Saturday Sam Houston Don Haskins Center 
Feb. 1 Thursday Jax State Jacksonville, Ala.  
Feb. 3 Saturday Liberty Lynchburg, Va. 
Feb. 10 Saturday NM State Las Cruces, N.M. 
Feb. 15 Thursday WKU Don Haskins Center 
Feb. 17 Saturday Middle Tennessee Don Haskins Center 
Feb. 22 Thursday LA Tech Ruston, La. 
Feb. 24 Saturday Sam Houston Huntsville, Texas 
Feb. 29 Thursday Jax State Don Haskins Center 
March 2 Saturday Liberty Don Haskins Center 
March 7 Thursday FIU Miami, Fla.