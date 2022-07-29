EL PASO, Texas – A slate of nine games and one exhibition will comprise the non-conference portion of the UTEP women’s basketball schedule, head coach Kevin Baker announced on Friday.

Prior to formally getting underway with the new season, the Miners will host Western New Mexico on Nov. 5 in an exhibition contest.

The campaign officially starts on Monday, Nov. 7 when New Orleans comes to El Paso for the first time. The Privateers went 5-18 a year ago and 3-11 in the Southland Conference.

UTEP follows the season opener with a trip to Missouri to take on the Kansas City Roos for the first time in program history. Kansas City is coming off a 23-9 season that culminated with an appearance in the Women’s National Basketball Invitational. Former WNBA first-round draft pick Dionnah Jackson-Durrett is in her first season as the head coach of the Roos.

Back-to-back home games follow the trip to Kansas City as Texas Southern will come to the Don Haskins Center on Nov. 16 and Texas State on Nov. 19. Former Texas A&M assistant Vernette Skeete will be taking over a Texas Southern program that went 11-15 last year. A few days later, Texas State and the Miners will be playing for the 17th time in series history after a 69-57 UTEP win in San Marcos last season. The Bobcats finished 2021-22 with a 15-14 overall mark.

Thanksgiving week sees UTEP travel to San Luis Obispo, Calif. to take part in the Holiday Beach Classic hosted by Cal Poly. The Miners face San Jose State on Nov. 25 and Sacramento State on Nov. 26 in California. Former Texas assistant April Phillips has taken over for the Spartans who went 5-25 last season. She will have to replace leading scorers Cydni Lewis (12.7 ppg) and Ella Ogier (12.0 ppg) from that squad. For Sacramento State, the Hornets added talented guard Kahlaijah Dean from Oakland in the transfer portal and will look to the three-time All-Horizon League pick to help continue the ascent of the program after going 14-16 a year ago.

On Nov. 30, the Miners are scheduled to host rival NM State in the final non-conference home tilt of the season. The Aggies are now coached by former Wichita State and Murray State head coach Jody Adams-Birch after a 10-19 campaign last season. UTEP swept the season series in 2021-22 with a 76-61 win in El Paso and an 82-78 overtime victory for the Miners in Las Cruces.

To start December, the Miners play at Air Force in a rematch of a thriller from a year ago in El Paso in which UTEP won 93-85. The Falcons went 19-14 last season and played in the WNIT before falling to UCLA in the second round.

“We are so excited to tip off the 2022-2023 season,” Baker said. “We are already working with our team, and we are loaded with talent as we chase a Conference USA championship. As always, we like for our non-conference schedule to be challenging in order to prepare us for the gauntlet of league play. Our non-conference lineup boasts four home games, three road games and a Thanksgiving Classic in California.”

The Conference USA schedule along with all times and TV information will be released at a later date.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (MT) Nov. 5 # Western New Mexico Don Haskins Center 1 p.m. Nov. 7 New Orleans Don Haskins Center 7 p.m. Nov. 13 Kansas City Kansas City, Mo. 12 p.m. Nov. 16 Texas Southern Don Haskins Center 7 p.m. Nov. 19 Texas State Don Haskins Center TBA Nov. 25 & San Jose State San Luis Obispo, Calif. 3:30 p.m. Nov. 26 & Sacramento State San Luis Obispo, Calif. 1 p.m. Nov. 30 NM State Don Haskins Center 7 p.m. Dec. 4 Air Force Colorado Springs, Colo. 1 p.m. Dec. 13 NM State Las Cruces, N.M. TBA

# Exhibition | & Holiday Beach Classic @ Cal Poly | Home Game