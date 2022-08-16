EL PASO, Texas – UTEP women’s basketball will play a Conference USA schedule featuring 20 games in the 2022-23 season, head coach Kevin Baker announced on Tuesday.

The 11-team league will see each team play each other twice as part of a new-look conference slate.

“Conference USA seems to get stronger and stronger each season,” Baker said. “This season may be one of the best collections of teams in recent history. We are excited to embrace the challenge of chasing a league championship. Every game will be a dog fight, and this will make for a great atmosphere and fan experience. We will be counting on our amazing fan base to help push us to the top. This is going to be an exciting season.”

UTEP begins C-USA action at LA Tech (Dec. 18) before hosting UAB (Dec. 29) in the conference home opener. The Miners will then look to end 2022 on a high note at Rice (Dec. 31) on New Year’s Eve.

After the calendar flips to 2023, UTEP will play host to LA Tech (Jan. 7), Rice (Jan. 14), Charlotte (Jan. 16), North Texas (Jan. 28), Middle Tennessee (Feb. 2), WKU (Feb. 4), UTSA (Feb. 11), FIU (Feb. 23) and Florida Atlantic (Feb. 25) inside the Don Haskins Center.

On the road, the Miners will travel to UTSA (Jan. 11), FIU (Jan. 19), Florida Atlantic (Jan. 21), Charlotte (Feb. 8), UAB (Feb. 16), North Texas (Feb. 18), Western Kentucky (March 2) and Middle Tennessee (March 4).

UTEP previously announced a nine-game slate of non-conference games featuring four at home and five on the road in addition to an exhibition on Nov. 5 at home against Western New Mexico.

The full schedule for the upcoming season is below.

DATEOPPONENTLOCATIONTIME (MT)
Nov. 5# Western New MexicoDon Haskins Center1 p.m.
Nov. 7New OrleansDon Haskins Center7 p.m.
Nov. 13Kansas CityKansas City, Mo.12 p.m.
Nov. 16Texas SouthernDon Haskins Center7 p.m.
Nov. 19Texas StateDon Haskins CenterTBA
Nov. 25& San Jose StateSan Luis Obispo, Calif.3:30 p.m.
Nov. 26& Sacramento StateSan Luis Obispo, Calif.1 p.m.
Nov. 30NM StateDon Haskins Center7 p.m.
Dec. 4Air ForceColorado Springs, Colo.1 p.m.
Dec. 13NM StateLas Cruces, N.M.TBA
Dec. 18* LA TechRuston, La.1 p.m.
Dec. 29* UABDon Haskins CenterTBA
Dec. 31* RiceHouston, TexasTBA
Jan. 7* LA TechDon Haskins CenterTBA
Jan. 11* UTSASan Antonio, TexasTBA
Jan. 14* RiceDon Haskins CenterTBA
Jan. 16* CharlotteDon Haskins CenterTBA
Jan. 19* FIUMiami, Fla.TBA
Jan. 21* Florida AtlanticBoca Raton, Fla.TBA
Jan. 28* North TexasDon Haskins CenterTBA
Feb. 2* Middle TennesseeDon Haskins CenterTBA
Feb. 4* WKUDon Haskins CenterTBA
Feb. 8* CharlotteCharlotte, N.C.TBA
Feb. 11* UTSADon Haskins CenterTBA
Feb. 16* UABBirmingham, Ala.TBA
Feb. 18* North TexasDenton, TexasTBA
Feb. 23* FIUDon Haskins CenterTBA
Feb. 25* Florida AtlanticDon Haskins CenterTBA
March 2* WKUBowling Green, Ky.TBA
March 4* Middle TennesseeMurfreesboro, Tenn.TBA

# Exhibition | & Holiday Beach Classic @ Cal Poly | *Conference USA | Home Game