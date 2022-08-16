EL PASO, Texas – UTEP women’s basketball will play a Conference USA schedule featuring 20 games in the 2022-23 season, head coach Kevin Baker announced on Tuesday.
The 11-team league will see each team play each other twice as part of a new-look conference slate.
“Conference USA seems to get stronger and stronger each season,” Baker said. “This season may be one of the best collections of teams in recent history. We are excited to embrace the challenge of chasing a league championship. Every game will be a dog fight, and this will make for a great atmosphere and fan experience. We will be counting on our amazing fan base to help push us to the top. This is going to be an exciting season.”
UTEP begins C-USA action at LA Tech (Dec. 18) before hosting UAB (Dec. 29) in the conference home opener. The Miners will then look to end 2022 on a high note at Rice (Dec. 31) on New Year’s Eve.
After the calendar flips to 2023, UTEP will play host to LA Tech (Jan. 7), Rice (Jan. 14), Charlotte (Jan. 16), North Texas (Jan. 28), Middle Tennessee (Feb. 2), WKU (Feb. 4), UTSA (Feb. 11), FIU (Feb. 23) and Florida Atlantic (Feb. 25) inside the Don Haskins Center.
On the road, the Miners will travel to UTSA (Jan. 11), FIU (Jan. 19), Florida Atlantic (Jan. 21), Charlotte (Feb. 8), UAB (Feb. 16), North Texas (Feb. 18), Western Kentucky (March 2) and Middle Tennessee (March 4).
UTEP previously announced a nine-game slate of non-conference games featuring four at home and five on the road in addition to an exhibition on Nov. 5 at home against Western New Mexico.
The full schedule for the upcoming season is below.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME (MT)
|Nov. 5
|# Western New Mexico
|Don Haskins Center
|1 p.m.
|Nov. 7
|New Orleans
|Don Haskins Center
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 13
|Kansas City
|Kansas City, Mo.
|12 p.m.
|Nov. 16
|Texas Southern
|Don Haskins Center
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 19
|Texas State
|Don Haskins Center
|TBA
|Nov. 25
|& San Jose State
|San Luis Obispo, Calif.
|3:30 p.m.
|Nov. 26
|& Sacramento State
|San Luis Obispo, Calif.
|1 p.m.
|Nov. 30
|NM State
|Don Haskins Center
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 4
|Air Force
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1 p.m.
|Dec. 13
|NM State
|Las Cruces, N.M.
|TBA
|Dec. 18
|* LA Tech
|Ruston, La.
|1 p.m.
|Dec. 29
|* UAB
|Don Haskins Center
|TBA
|Dec. 31
|* Rice
|Houston, Texas
|TBA
|Jan. 7
|* LA Tech
|Don Haskins Center
|TBA
|Jan. 11
|* UTSA
|San Antonio, Texas
|TBA
|Jan. 14
|* Rice
|Don Haskins Center
|TBA
|Jan. 16
|* Charlotte
|Don Haskins Center
|TBA
|Jan. 19
|* FIU
|Miami, Fla.
|TBA
|Jan. 21
|* Florida Atlantic
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|TBA
|Jan. 28
|* North Texas
|Don Haskins Center
|TBA
|Feb. 2
|* Middle Tennessee
|Don Haskins Center
|TBA
|Feb. 4
|* WKU
|Don Haskins Center
|TBA
|Feb. 8
|* Charlotte
|Charlotte, N.C.
|TBA
|Feb. 11
|* UTSA
|Don Haskins Center
|TBA
|Feb. 16
|* UAB
|Birmingham, Ala.
|TBA
|Feb. 18
|* North Texas
|Denton, Texas
|TBA
|Feb. 23
|* FIU
|Don Haskins Center
|TBA
|Feb. 25
|* Florida Atlantic
|Don Haskins Center
|TBA
|March 2
|* WKU
|Bowling Green, Ky.
|TBA
|March 4
|* Middle Tennessee
|Murfreesboro, Tenn.
|TBA
# Exhibition | & Holiday Beach Classic @ Cal Poly | *Conference USA | Home Game