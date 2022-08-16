EL PASO, Texas – UTEP women’s basketball will play a Conference USA schedule featuring 20 games in the 2022-23 season, head coach Kevin Baker announced on Tuesday.

The 11-team league will see each team play each other twice as part of a new-look conference slate.

“Conference USA seems to get stronger and stronger each season,” Baker said. “This season may be one of the best collections of teams in recent history. We are excited to embrace the challenge of chasing a league championship. Every game will be a dog fight, and this will make for a great atmosphere and fan experience. We will be counting on our amazing fan base to help push us to the top. This is going to be an exciting season.”

UTEP begins C-USA action at LA Tech (Dec. 18) before hosting UAB (Dec. 29) in the conference home opener. The Miners will then look to end 2022 on a high note at Rice (Dec. 31) on New Year’s Eve.

After the calendar flips to 2023, UTEP will play host to LA Tech (Jan. 7), Rice (Jan. 14), Charlotte (Jan. 16), North Texas (Jan. 28), Middle Tennessee (Feb. 2), WKU (Feb. 4), UTSA (Feb. 11), FIU (Feb. 23) and Florida Atlantic (Feb. 25) inside the Don Haskins Center.

On the road, the Miners will travel to UTSA (Jan. 11), FIU (Jan. 19), Florida Atlantic (Jan. 21), Charlotte (Feb. 8), UAB (Feb. 16), North Texas (Feb. 18), Western Kentucky (March 2) and Middle Tennessee (March 4).

UTEP previously announced a nine-game slate of non-conference games featuring four at home and five on the road in addition to an exhibition on Nov. 5 at home against Western New Mexico.

The full schedule for the upcoming season is below.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (MT) Nov. 5 # Western New Mexico Don Haskins Center 1 p.m. Nov. 7 New Orleans Don Haskins Center 7 p.m. Nov. 13 Kansas City Kansas City, Mo. 12 p.m. Nov. 16 Texas Southern Don Haskins Center 7 p.m. Nov. 19 Texas State Don Haskins Center TBA Nov. 25 & San Jose State San Luis Obispo, Calif. 3:30 p.m. Nov. 26 & Sacramento State San Luis Obispo, Calif. 1 p.m. Nov. 30 NM State Don Haskins Center 7 p.m. Dec. 4 Air Force Colorado Springs, Colo. 1 p.m. Dec. 13 NM State Las Cruces, N.M. TBA Dec. 18 * LA Tech Ruston, La. 1 p.m. Dec. 29 * UAB Don Haskins Center TBA Dec. 31 * Rice Houston, Texas TBA Jan. 7 * LA Tech Don Haskins Center TBA Jan. 11 * UTSA San Antonio, Texas TBA Jan. 14 * Rice Don Haskins Center TBA Jan. 16 * Charlotte Don Haskins Center TBA Jan. 19 * FIU Miami, Fla. TBA Jan. 21 * Florida Atlantic Boca Raton, Fla. TBA Jan. 28 * North Texas Don Haskins Center TBA Feb. 2 * Middle Tennessee Don Haskins Center TBA Feb. 4 * WKU Don Haskins Center TBA Feb. 8 * Charlotte Charlotte, N.C. TBA Feb. 11 * UTSA Don Haskins Center TBA Feb. 16 * UAB Birmingham, Ala. TBA Feb. 18 * North Texas Denton, Texas TBA Feb. 23 * FIU Don Haskins Center TBA Feb. 25 * Florida Atlantic Don Haskins Center TBA March 2 * WKU Bowling Green, Ky. TBA March 4 * Middle Tennessee Murfreesboro, Tenn. TBA

# Exhibition | & Holiday Beach Classic @ Cal Poly | *Conference USA | Home Game