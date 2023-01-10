EL PASO, Texas – Fresh off securing a season sweep of LA Tech, the team picked second in the Conference USA Preseason Coaches’ Poll, UTEP women’s basketball departs for a midweek clash at UTSA on Wednesday at 6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT.

The Miners (10-3, 3-1 C-USA) currently reside in a tie for second with FIU in the conference standings.

On the other side of things, the Roadrunners (3-10, 1-3 C-USA) are trying to turn their fortunes around after dropping five of their last six contests.

GAME COVERAGE

Fans can watch the game at UTSA on CUSA.tv. Live stats will be available on the UTSA SIDEARM Stats Portal.

SCOUTING UTSA

UTSA has been competitive on a regular basis despite holding a 3-10 mark to this point. The Roadrunners have suffered eight losses by 10 points or less and six by five points or fewer. After being named a Preseason All-Conference selection, Jordyn Jenkins has been outstanding all season, averaging 17.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. She has eclipsed 20 points five times and scored a season-high 35 in a tight loss at Houston back in December. Joining Jenkins in the frontcourt is Elyssa Coleman, who averages 9.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while leading the team and ranking fifth in C-USA with 18 blocks. Kyra White has had a nice season at the point guard position, averaging 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest and is joined by Sidney Love to complete a quality backcourt. With a +7.5 margin on the boards, UTSA leads the conference in that category while ranking 45th nationally.

ALL-TIME SERIES VS. UTSA

In recent history the Miners have dominated UTSA, winning eight of the last nine meetings, including eight straight prior to a heartbreaking 58-57 overtime loss in the C-USA Championships last season. In the all-time series, the Roadrunners lead 23-19. UTEP has won five games in a row in San Antonio.

STARTING 3-1 IN CONFERENCE

The 3-1 beginning to C-USA play for UTEP marks the best start to league action since going 3-1 at the onset of the 2019-20 conference slate.

IN NIGHT GAMES

UTEP is a perfect 6-0 this season when playing night contests. This is just the second conference tilt played after dark following a 76-58 domination of UAB in the Don Haskins Center in which the Miners never trailed.

BENCH SPARKS WIN VS. LA TECH

In the 72-66 handling of LA Tech on Saturday, the UTEP bench scored the final 14 points of the first half to push the Miners to a 36-33 lead at the break. The Miners had trailed 24-16 early in the second quarter before the bench took over. Sabine Lipe led the charge with eight points, two rebounds and a steal in 10 minutes.

DIALING IT UP FROM DISTANCE

In the win over LA Tech, the Miners drilled a season-high 10 3-pointers on 21 attempts. The 47.6 percent clip was the best in a game for UTEP since a 75-62 win on Feb. 3, 2022 that saw the Miners go 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) from the perimeter.

CONVERTING AT THE LINE

UTEP went 16-of-18 (88.9 percent) at the stripe vs. LA Tech, the best percentage for the team on free throws to this point in the campaign. The clip was the best in a game for the Miners since going 5-of-5 vs. NM State on Nov. 23, 2019.

TWO STRONG REBOUNDING TEAMS

In conference play, UTSA and UTEP have been the top two teams in rebound margin. The Roadrunners have a +10 margin on the glass and the Miners are at +6.3 in league tilts.

A STARK DIFFERENCE

Within conference action, the Miners lead C-USA with a +5.5 turnover margin and UTSA is last at -5.5.

OPPONENTS BATTLING TURNOVER BUG

A pesky UTEP defense has caused seven opponents to turn the ball over 20 or more times this season, including four times in the last five games.

400 HOME WINS

With the victory against LA Tech, UTEP picked up the 400th win at home in program history. Overall, the Miners are 400-240 in the friendly confines dating back to the inaugural season for women’s basketball at the school in 1974-75.

N’YAH IN THE CLUTCH

N’Yah Boyd scored all 11 of her points in the final 11:28 of the game against LA Tech. She was lights out during that stretch, sinking a trio of 3-pointers to help ice the win.

WILSON WINNING HUSTLE PLAYS

Erin Wilson didn’t require much time to make an impact on Saturday, compiling a pair of steals and making a basket in eight minutes off the bench. At one point, Wilson scored a basket, then poked away a steal that turned into a transition layup for Elina Arike immediately following the ensuing inbounds play.

THANIYA CLEANING THE GLASS

In 10 minutes as a reserve on Saturday, Thaniya Marks grabbed a season-high five rebounds.

CABRAL COMES BACK

Eliana Cabral saw action in five minutes off the bench against the Lady Techsters, marking her first game appearance since Dec. 4 at Air Force.

DEFENSE AND REBOUNDING IN C-USA

UTEP is allowing just 60.0 points per game over the first four conference tilts, a total which is second in C-USA. Additionally, league opponents are averaging just 28.3 rebounds per game in league action against the Miners, which is the best mark in the conference.

WHEN LEADING AT THE HALF

UTEP is 7-1 this season when taking the advantage into the locker room.

LIMITING TURNOVERS AT HISTORIC RATE

With just 13.9 turnovers per game this season, the Miners are keeping possession of the basketball at one of the best clips in program history. The only UTEP team to average less turnovers per contest was the 2008-09 team at an average of 13.0 per game.

GET IN LINE FOR THE FREEBIES

UTEP averages 15.3 free throws made per game, ranking 25th nationally and fourth in C-USA. The Miners are averaging 21.5 attempts per game, ranking 32nd nationally and fourth in the conference.

CROUSE IN TOP-10 FOR GAMES STARTED

Avery Crouse has started 93 games in her career as a Miner, ranking ninth in program history. Kelli Willingham has the all-time record with 117 starts from 2010-14.

ADHEL MAKING A NAME FOR HERSELF

Adhel Tac has led or been tied for the lead in rebounds for the Miners seven times this season and is averaging 7.5 points and a team-high 7.0 rebounds per game. Her rebound average is fourth in C-USA.

MODEL OF CONSISTENCY

Avery Crouse has scored 10 or more points in six of the last seven games and has raised her scoring average 2.4 points per game over that stretch to 10.1 per contest.

FOUR IN DOUBLE FIGURES

Saturday marked the fifth time this season that the Miners have had four players reach double-digit scoring outputs.

UTEP WINNING TURNOVER MARGIN

One key area for UTEP this season has been a +5.0 turnover margin that is first in the conference and 28th nationally. The Miners are forcing opponents into 18.9 turnovers per game while committing just 13.9 of their own.

SIX STRAIGHT WITH SAME STARTERS

The starting lineup of N’Yah Boyd, Jazion Jackson, Avery Crouse, Adhel Tac and Elina Arike has taken the floor to begin six straight games.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Miners play host to Rice on Saturday at noon and Charlotte on Monday at 1 p.m.

