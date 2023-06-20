EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In mid-April Keitha Adams was re-hired by UTEP to return to El Paso as the head coach of the Miners women’s basketball team for the second time.

Since returning to UTEP from Wichita State after six seasons, Adams and her staff have hit the ground running. The Miners had to replenish their roster, after multiple key members of the 2022-23 WNIT squad left via the transfer portal, though five players did elect to return and play for Adams.

UTEP has found some gems in the portal, including Penn State transfer Ivane Tensaie and Wichita State transfer Jane Asinde.

Got a look at my first @UTEPKeithaAdams practice since she returned to the Sun City. Hear from Coach and @UTEPWBB tonight on KTSM. pic.twitter.com/3uxcYUPR9a — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 20, 2023

Many of the Miners – both old and new – are already in El Paso for offseason workouts with Adams and the new staff. However, four of them are playing for their countries in various international tournaments this summer.

With a multitude of new faces, Adams has put it on the returning players to help the players coming to El Paso for the first time.

“They want to win. They love being here and we want to build off the positive season they had last year. We’re looking for their leadership,” Adams said.

The five returning Miners all could have left for new opportunities across the college basketball world, but chose to stay for a variety of reasons. One of the big reasons, was the rave reviews Adams got from her former UTEP players.

“Just seeing her old players come here and talk about her and what kind of coach she is and how she’s still in their lives regardless of basketball, I think that’s what the bottom line comes down to in a coach,” said senior guard Erin Wilson.

Adams and her team are hard at work getting ready for the 2023-24 season. Her up-tempo system will be an adjustment for everyone on the roster, but it proved to be successful when she was at UTEP the first time around.

“We’re going to play team ball. It’ll take five people on the floor working together. We want to play to their strengths,” Adams said.

Adams and her staff are still putting a schedule together for the 2023-24 season and will head out on the recruiting trail in July for the busy summer recruiting season. Until then, they’ll be working out with their new team in El Paso.