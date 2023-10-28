EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP women’s basketball team defeated New Mexico Highlands in an exhibition game 73-55 Saturday afternoon behind an Adhel Tac double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds). Jane Asinde (13 points) and Veonce Powell (12 points) also scored in double figures for the Miners.



The home side shot 46.7 percent (28-60) from the field, including 42.9 percent (6-14) from beyond the arc. UTEP out-rebounded the Cowgirls 37-26 and forced 22 turnovers that led to 30 points. The Orange and Blue hammered NMHU in the paint with a 40-20 advantage.



“I thought today was a really good experience for our team. We have 15 players, and only one player on the team has played for me, Jane Asinde , and everyone else is new. We have a lot of newness with learning our system, learning each other, and it’s a process we are going through that takes time,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “We are a work in progress. We are going to have to be a lot better defensively, and our rebounding has to be way better.”



Aaliyah Stanton led the team in steals with four, while also contributing four points, one rebound, and one assist. Her efforts helped UTEP rack up 11 steals.



Mahri Petree and Delma Zita were close to double-digit scoring efforts, with eight and nine points respectively.



Powell drained a team-high three 3-pointers, while Tac and Dunja Zecevic were both four of five from the charity stripe to help the team to a 73.3 percentage (11-15). Tac also was all over the offensive glass, with a game-best six offensive rebounds.



“I feel like we still have some work to do, getting to know each other, getting our chemistry together. But overall, I feel like everyone stepped up and played their part well,” senior guard Erin Wilson said. “As soon as she (Adams) got here, she brought the energy. As soon as she stepped on the court, she showed us her expectations, and I think that was the biggest thing she has brought this year.”



After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Miners came alive in the second frame. They put up 19 points while holding the visitors to just eight points. UTEP went on a 10-2 run to end the half and go into the locker room up, 36-26. Stanton led the defensive efforts, snagging three of her four steals during that surge.



The Miners never looked back from that point and led by as many as 21 points (73-52) on the way to the 18-point victory.



New Mexico Highlands was paced by Delani Harris with 17 points, followed by Aja Scott with 12. Juliana Aragon pitched in seven points to go along with four defensive boards.



UTEP will open the 2023-24 season at home against Western New Mexico at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.