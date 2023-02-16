BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Following the postponement of the UTEP women’s basketball game at UAB on Thursday, the Miners have announced two schedule changes.

UTEP will now play UAB at 11 a.m. MT/noon CT on Friday, Feb. 17 in Bartow Arena.

To accommodate the date and time changes for the game against the Blazers, the originally scheduled contest at North Texas will now start at 6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT to allow UTEP to travel into Denton earlier in the day.

A high likelihood of severe weather in the area, including a chance of tornadoes, was the reason for the postponement of the UAB game.