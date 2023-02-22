EL PASO, Texas – UTEP women’s basketball welcomes in FIU on Thursday for the Equality and Inclusion Night for the program as part of Black History Month.

Opening tip is slated for 7 p.m. MT inside the Don Haskins Center. With four games left, UTEP has a chance to reach the 20-win mark for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

The Miners (17-8, 10-6 C-USA) still sit in third in the conference standings with just four games to play and are a full game ahead of Rice and LA Tech in fourth.

FIU (12-13, 7-9 C-USA) has taken the last two games in the head-to-head series, however the Panthers are currently on the outside looking in for a bye into the quarterfinals of the C-USA Championships.

Fans can watch the game on Saturday on CUSA.tv with Mando Medina calling the action courtside.