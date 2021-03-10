UTEP women to open C-USA Tournament against FAU in Frisco

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After enjoying a double-bye in the Conference USA Basketball Championships, the UTEP women’s basketball team is set to make their tournament run. The Miners will play Florida Atlantic in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament on Thursday at ‘The Star’ in Frisco, Texas.

The Miners (16-7, 13-5 C-USA) and Owls (11-10, 8-8 C-USA) split their series in the regular season in El Paso. FAU snapped UTEP’s nine-game winning streak on Sunday, Feb. 21. The Miners responded with a 30-point win over the Owls the following day.

UTEP boasts one of the top benches in the league as head coach Kevin Baker has gone as many as 12-deep throughout most of the regular season. It is the main reason why Baker believes the Miners can cut down the nets on Saturday.

“I feel like our team is built for the tournament,” said Baker. “We have great depth and we’ve gotten a lot of rest this week. We are fresh and we are ready to go. I feel good about our chances. We can beat anybody in the bracket.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. MT. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Matchup: (2W) UTEP vs. (3E) Florida Atlantic

Date: March 11, 2021

Location: Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

Tipoff: 1:30 p.m. MT | 2:30 p.m. CT

Video: ESPN+

Audio: UTEP Miners App | ESPN 600 El Paso

Radio Talent: Jon Teicher

BAKER’S BREAKDOWN

“It’s going to be a great tournament because what the league has shown us already so far is that anybody can beat anybody. It has sort of been crazy this year. For us to be successful, I feel like our team is built for the tournament. We have great depth and we’ve gotten a lot of rest this week. We are fresh and ready to go. I feel good about our chances. We can beat anybody on the bracket, but there is not an easy game on the bracket, either. We’re going to have to play well, but I do like the way we’re playing. I think if the ball bounces the right way for us, we can get this thing done.”



MINER NOTABLES

UTEP is looking to repeat history on Thursday against Florida Atlantic. In the first round of the 2020 C-USA Championships, the Miners defeated FAU, 95-67, before the tournament was cut short due to COVID-19.

Katia Gallegos , a first team All-Conference USA selection, leads UTEP offensively with 14.1 points per game and 107 assists, which ranks first in C-USA. Her 4.7 assists per game currently ranks her third in the league.

Isis Lopes enters the game averaging 9.7 points, which ranks second on the team, while Michelle Pruitt is averaging 9.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

enters the game averaging 9.7 points, which ranks second on the team, while is averaging 9.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. UTEP ranks first in C-USA in assists (343) and turnovers forced (17.6), while the Miners rank second in assists per game (14.9), field goal percentage (43.4) and scoring margin (5.8).