ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – UTEP women’s basketball fell 85-56 against TCU in the second game of the St. Pete Showcase. Jane Asinde led the Miners with 18 points.



Erin Wilson also scored in double-digits for UTEP with 11. Dunja Zecevic notch nine, Aaliyah Stanton had seven, and Mahri Petree had four. Adhel Tac posted three, and Aspen Salazar and Luisa Vydrova scored two each.



Asinde also paced the Miners in rebounds with eight, followed by Wilson with seven. Ivane Tensaie grabbed four defensive boards. Tac, Petree, Stanton, Vydrova, and Mariama Sow all tallied two rebounds, and Zecevic and Salazar both had one.



It was all defense for both teams to start the contest, not allowing each other to score more than 10 points in the opening five minutes. TCU was able to stretch the lead to seven and took the 18-11 lead into the end of the first.



The Horned Frogs pulled away from the Miners in the second period, leading 41-22 at the half. Asinde led the team with six points, followed by Wilson with five. Petree scored four, Tac had three, and Stanton had two. Asinde also led the Miners in rebounds with seven, and Wilson snagged five. Tac and Petree both tallied two rebounds. Salazar, Stanton, and Tensaie all had one.



The Orange and Blue shot 28.1 percent from the floor and 100 percent from the foul line in the first half. They held a 23-20 advantage in rebounds and recorded three steals.



UTEP fought to stay in it in the third quarter, outscoring TCU 24-21. Asinde put up 12, Wilson and Stanton scored five apiece, and Zecevic added two. TCU led 62-46 at the end of the third period.



Zecevic led the scoring efforts in the final period with five points. Salazar and Vydrova both scored a pair, and Wilson added one. Tensaie, Sow, and Vydrova each tallied two rebounds, and Zecevic added one.



The Miners finished the game shooting 33.9 percent (21-62) from the field and 71.4 percent (10-14) from the charity stripe. They grabbed 40 boards, had six assists, seven steals, and two blocks.



TCU shot 50.7 percent from the floor, and 50.0 percent from the foul line. Madison Conner led the way with 28 points and eight rebounds. Sedona Prince put up 19 points and seven boards and five blocks, and Una Jovanovic tallied 15 points. Agnes Emma-Nnopu scored nine points to go with seven rebounds. As a team the Horned Frogs posted 39 rebounds, 20 assists, and seven steals.



UP NEXT

The Miners return to the Haskins Center Sunday (11/26) to welcome North Alabama. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. MT.