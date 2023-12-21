WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – UTEP women’s basketball fell 81-71 to Illinois in its final game of the West Palm Beach Classic Thursday. The tightly contested contest was not without drama, and that was only heightened by a mix-up that resulted in both teams unexpectedly donning strikingly similar blue uniforms with orange trim. Three Miners scored in double-digits in the defeat.



After going 0-8 from beyond the arc against Arkansas yesterday, the Fighting Illini 6-5) opened the contest with back-to-back threes and finished the night with seven. The Miners (4-8) on the other hand, sunk just two of 10 attempts from deep.



Jane Asinde led UTEP in both points (20) and rebounds (six), and went 8-10 from the free throw line. Two other Miners scored in double digits, Erin Wilson (16) and Adhel Tac (15).



Asinde also posted a career-high six assists, while Wilson and Aaliyah Stanton both dished out three.



The Miners finished the night shooting 54.9 percent (28-51) from the floor and 68.4 percent (13-19) from the charity stripe. The contest marked the highest field goal percentage by UTEP this season, and the second time they have shot over 50.0 percent (53.8 against North Alabama). The team racked up 25 rebounds, 18 assists, six steals, and two blocks in the game.



Illinois jumped out to a 6-0 lead to start the game, but the Miners had knotted the game at 11 after five minutes of play. The Fighting Illini led 21-15 at the end of the period. Asinde and Mahri Petree paced UTEP with four points apiece.



UTEP came out firing in the second quarter, shooting 63.6 percent (7-11) from the field. It pulled the game within one before a late foul and two made free throws by Illinois put the Miners down three, 34-31 as the teams headed to the locker room. Asinde led the scoring efforts for UTEP tallying 10 points to go with five rebounds and Wilson added six.



At the half, the Orange and Blue was shooting 50.0 percent (12-24) from the floor and 63.6 percent (7-11) from the foul line. The Miners pulled down 16 rebounds, had six assists, four steals, and two blocks over the first 20 minutes of play.



The battle continued after the break, with neither team able to gain much ground on the other. The Fighting Illini led 58-56 at the break. Asinde and Wilson set the tone in the third, scoring eight points each and Tac added on seven.



Turnovers and foul trouble from the Miners made the difference in the fourth. With the help of eight made free throws, Illinois was able to stretch the lead and the game finished 81-71. Tac had six points, three rebounds, and a steal in the final period.



The Fighting Illini shot 51.9 percent (28-54) on the night, including 38.9 percent (7-18) from three. They also sunk 72.0 percent (18-25) from the foul line. Illinois tallied 27 rebounds, 18 assists, three steals, and three blocks in the game. Leading the charge was Adalia McKenzie with 19 points, followed by Genesis Bryant and Makira Cook with 17 apiece. Kendal Bostic rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 as well as pulling down a team-high six rebounds. Cook led the game with nine assists.



UP NEXT

UTEP is back in the Don right before the new year when it takes on Southern Utah on Dec. 30. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. MT. The contest will be the last non-conference matchup before CUSA play begins at home Jan. 6 against Battle of I-10 rival N.M. State.