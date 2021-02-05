UTEP women run away in second half to defeat UAB for sixth straight win

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Leading by just a single point at halftime, UTEP took complete control in the second half on Friday night to defeat UAB 74-53 for its sixth win in a row.

The winning streak is the longest in Kevin Baker’s tenure with the Miners, and UTEP’s best since they won seven in a row during the 2015-16 season.

The Miners (11-5, 8-3 C-USA) used a 14-0 run, spanning the second and third quarters, to pull away from the Blazers, and UTEP’s third quarter defense was stifling, holding the Blazers to just five points in the frame.

The five points by UAB (7-8, 2-7 C-USA) is the second time in as many games the Miners have held their opponent to under six points in the third quarter.

The Miners had three players reach double-digits for the third straight game with Katia Gallegos leading the way with 16 points (13 in the second half alone). Elina Arike did most of her damage in the first half with 12 points and eventually ended the game with 14 (7-of-10). Avery Crouse also contributed to the 21-point victory with 11 points (4-of-6) in the win. DejaNae Roebuck led the team with six rebounds, while Gallegos grabbed five rebounds.

UTEP forced 17 turnovers on the night and made the most of them with 27 points scored off turnovers compared to 11 by UAB. The Miners’ bench contributed 27 points on the night, while UTEP tallied 36 points in the paint.