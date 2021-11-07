UTEP women rout St. Mary’s in exhibition tune-up before regular season

EL PASO, Texas – Avery Crouse scored 17 points and Erin Wilson added 12 as the UTEP women’s basketball team throttled St. Mary’s (TX), 83-45, on Sunday afternoon in the Don Haskins Center.

The Miners controlled the tempo of the game, never trailing the Rattlers. UTEP led by as many as 39 points, while its bench outscored St. Mary’s bench 39-16. The Miners took a 45-30 into the locker room, but outscored the Rattlers 38-15 in the second half, including 22-7 in the fourth quarter.

“We had really good chemistry today. I was particularly impressed with our defense, [St. Mary’s only made four field goals in the second half,” fifth-year UTEP Head Coach Kevin Baker said. “But we’re nowhere near where we need, we made a lot of mistakes – mistakes you can’t really see in a game like that. But I loved how hard we played and the intensity we played with.”

UTEP forced 27 turnovers and outscored St. Mary’s 23-3 on points off turnovers.

Katia Gallegos tallied seven points with four boards and three assists. Gallegos added three steals along with Eliana Cabral’s three swipes. Cabral also scored seven points with four rebounds and tying a team-best with five dimes.

Crouse dished out five assists, while shooting 3-of-5 from downtown. Mahri Petree scored six points and tallied three assists.

Destiny Thurman recorded eight points, and Masha Vasileuka tallied seven. Teal Battle and Elina Arike each scored six points, while Adhel Tac, Grace Alvarez and Brenda Fontana each registered two points apiece. Dagne Apsite sank a free throw to round out the balanced scoring.

The regular season tips off on Thursday, Nov. 11 against Incarnate Word at 7 p.m. in the Haskins Center. In fact, the first four games of the regular season will be played in the Sun City –vs. North Dakota (Nov. 13, 1 p.m.), vs. NM State (Nov. 17, 7 p.m.), vs. Northern Arizona (Nov. 20, 7 p.m.).