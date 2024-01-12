EL PASO, Texas. – UTEP women’s basketball (6-8, 1-0 CUSA) welcomes the Panthers of FIU (11-5, 2-0 CUSA) in the final contest of a three-game home stand for the Miners. UTEP is looking to make it three wins in three games.



The Miners and Panthers are slated for a 12:30 pm MT tipoff in the Don Haskins Center. Tickets are available online at www.utepminers.com/tickets.



GAME COVERAGE

PREVIOUSLY ON…

The Miners had a successful start to CUSA play after an 81-72 victory of long-time rival NM State. Four Miners scored in double digits, led by Jane Asinde with 19. Erin Wilson put up 14 while Ivane Tensaie and Adhel Tac posted 12 points each. Asinde also led the team in rebounds with 11, followed by Wilson and Tac with six apiece. Delma Zita dished out six assists and Tac had four. Asinde also posted two blocks in the contest.



Tensaie for threeeeee!

Ivane Tensaie put up a career-high 12 points against the Aggies, all of which came from shots beyond the arc. She made four of the Miners’ seven free throws in the game.



Bombs away

The Miners shot 70.0 percent (7-10) from three-point range against NM State. That is the best three-point shooting percentage since a school record 73.3 precent (11-15) against Southern Utah on 1/26/93.



Victory is sweet

The Miners’ 81-72 win over the Aggies was the ninth straight Battle of I-10 victory for the program. The streak began on 11/13/19 when UTEP defeated NM State 63-57 in Las Cruces.



WHERE THERE’S A WIL(SON), THERE’S A WAY

Erin Wilson sits second in CUSA and 12th in the NCAA in offensive rebounds per game (4.1).



double-double queen

Jane Asinde posted her sixth double-double of the year (19 points, 11 rebounds) against NM State. That puts her at 47 career double-doubles, including 26 at the Division I level.



IN THE RANKS

Two Miners are putting up stats that place them in the top 100 in the national rankings. Jane Asinde sits second in CUSA, 37th in the country in both double doubles (six). She leads the conference and ranks 40th in the nation in free throw attempts (81). She also is third in the league and 59th in the NCAA in rebounds per game (8.8). Erin Wilson ranks second in CUSA and 12th nationally in offensive rebounds per game (4.1) while sitting fourth in the league and 81st in the country in rebounds per game (8.4).



Welcome to the block party

Eight different Miners have recorded at least one block this season, led by Dunja Zecevic and Jane Asinde with eight each. Mahri Petree follows closely behind with five.



THE COUNTDOWN IS ON

Keitha Adams is just three games away from 500 career victories as a head coach. 289 of those wins have come at the helm of the UTEP women’s basketball program.



SCOUTING FIU

The Panthers are averaging 70.9 points and 40.9 rebounds per game, as well as 12.7 assists, 9.1 steals, and 3.9 blocks. As a team, FIU is ranked in the top 100 in the NCAA in several categories, including leading CUSA and sitting 18th in the nation in bench points per game (28.7). They also lead the league and are 42nd in the country in rebound margin (+7.1), and rank second in conference, 57th nationally in both offensive rebounds per game (14.1) and total rebounds per game (40.94). Leading the charge for the Panthers is Mya Kone, who’s putting up 11.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. She also tops the team in blocks with 19. Ajae Yoakum (10.9), Courtney Prenger (9.3), Olivia Trice (8.2), and Tanajah Hayes (8.1) finish off the top five scorers. Hayes paces the team in assists, dishing out 4.0 per game, while also leading in steals (1.9). Yoakum sits first on the team in field goal percentage (54.2), and Angena Belloso paces the team in three-point percentage (45.9). Trice has hit 85.0 percent (17-20) from the foul line.



SERIES HISTORY WITH THE PANTHERS

The Miners are 12-4 all-time against the Panthers. The last matchup came in the 2022-23 season, where UTEP won 83-79 in Miami on 2/23/23.



