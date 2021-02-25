UTEP women look to secure top four seed in C-USA Tournament with win at Charlotte

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP women’s basketball team has had one goal since the start of conference play: finish in the top four. The Miners can do exactly that with a win on Friday or Saturday at Charlotte inside Halton Arena.

The top four teams in the league will receive first round byes in next month’s Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas. As it stands heading into their weekend series against the 49ers, UTEP (15-6, 12-4 C-USA) has the fourth-highest winning percentage in the conference. Charlotte (8-7, 7-3 C-USA) is not far behind, but would need to win all four of their remaining games to finish with a higher winning percentage than the Miners. If UTEP can manage a split in their final two conference games, a top four seed would go to the orange and blue.

“Two really good teams are going to be battling it out in North Carolina,” said head coach Kevin Baker. “We have our hands full, but I like it that way. We want our games to be tough, especially this time of the year going into the conference tournament.”

Depending how Rice (9-1), Middle Tennessee (10-2), and North Texas (8-2) close out conference play, UTEP could find themselves atop the Conference USA Tournament bracket with a series sweep of the 49ers. The Miners are coming off a series split against FAU, who snapped their nine-game winning streak last Friday night at the Don Haskins Center. UTEP responded with a 30-point win over the Owls the following night on ‘Senior Night.’

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. MT on Friday and Saturday. Both games can be streamed on YouTube.