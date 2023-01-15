EL PASO, Texas – UTEP women’s basketball faces a quick turnaround following a 73-62 loss to Rice on Saturday, with the Miners set to host Charlotte on Monday at 1 p.m. in the Don Haskins Center.

This is the final season that the 49ers (7-8, 3-3 C-USA) will reside in C-USA.

UTEP (11-4, 4-2 C-USA) is currently tied with WKU for second in the conference standings.

GAME COVERAGE

Fans can watch the game against Charlotte on CUSA.tv with Mando Medina calling the action courtside in the Don. Live stats will be available on the UTEP SIDEARM Stats Portal.

SCOUTING CHARLOTTE

It has been an up and down start to C-USA action for the 49ers, who have wins over UAB, LA Tech and FIU but have lost to Middle Tennessee and UTSA by double digits in addition to a 71-63 home loss to FIU. Away from home, Charlotte has gone 1-5 this season with a 1-1 mark in neutral site contests. The guard trio of Dazia Lawrence, Mikayla Boykin and Jada McMillian is the clear strength of the roster, with all three players averaging double figures. Lawrence leads the way with 16.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, highlighted by taking home C-USA Player of the Week accolades for the second time this season last week after averaging 29.0 points per game against Florida Atlantic and FIU. Boykin has been out since Nov. 25, while McMillian leads the league in assists, averaging 5.3 per game with 11.9 points and 3.5 rebounds. Charlotte is the lowest-scoring team in C-USA, averaging 60.7 points per contest.

ALL-TIME SERIES VS. CHARLOTTE

UTEP and Charlotte have each won five games against each other in the head-to-head series, which originated back in 2014. The two sides met last season in El Paso, a 71-59 49ers win that was much closer than the final score indicated. Charlotte built separation over the final 3:28 with a 10-1 run after the game had been a four-point contest entering the fourth. UTEP is 3-2 against Charlotte in the Don Haskins Center.

EIGHT STRAIGHT GAMES WITH SAME STARTERS

The starting lineup of N’Yah Boyd, Jazion Jackson, Avery Crouse, Adhel Tac and Elina Arike has taken the floor to begin eight straight games.

OFFENSIVE GLASS CLEANERS

UTEP grabbed 21 offensive rebounds against Rice on Saturday. It was an impressive effort on the glass for the Miners, who have only hauled down 21 or more offensive rebounds one other time in the last three seasons, bringing down 23 on Dec. 30, 2021 at home against UAB. On average this season, UTEP averages 13.1 offensive rebounds per game, ranking 84th nationally and fifth in C-USA.

THE JAZION SHOW

Jazion Jackson has led or been tied for the team lead in scoring in three straight games, averaging 15.0 points per game in the contests against LA Tech, UTSA and Rice over the last two weeks. Jackson has also had five or more rebounds in seven games in a row from her guard position and is averaging 5.7 per game for the season.

HOME WIN STREAK SNAPPED

Prior to the loss to Rice on Saturday, UTEP had rattled off seven consecutive home wins dating back to February of last season.

WHEN LEADING AT THE HALF

UTEP is 8-1 this season when taking the advantage into the locker room.

STREAK OF 70 OR LESS

Prior to allowing 73 to Rice on Saturday, the Miners posted a solid streak of 16 games in a row holding the opposition to 70 points or less. Eight of those games featured the opponent failing to reach 60 points.

STATISTICAL RARITY

Rice took just five free throws in its win on Saturday, marking the fewest taken against the Miners since Southern Miss took just two on Jan. 1, 2021. Opponents have taken five or less free throws four times since Kevin Baker took over at the onset of the 2017-18 season.

NO REBOUNDS FOR YOU

UTEP has allowed opponents to only grab 30.0 rebounds per game since the beginning of C-USA play, the lowest mark in the conference over that stretch by 3.3 per game. Rice is second at 33.3 per game, with Charlotte second to last in the league, as the 49ers opponents average 38.3 per contest.

VALKOVA ON THE BOARDS

Playing in her third game of the season, Adela Valkova grabbed two rebounds quickly late in the game against Rice. Valkova also played four minutes at UTSA, marking the first time on the campaign that she has appeared in back-to-back contests.

SABINE OFF THE BENCH

Sabine Lipe tallied her second double-digit scoring output of the season with 10 points against Rice on Saturday and her first since also scoring 10 in the season opener vs. New Orleans. Lipe is averaging 4.3 points per game in 12.3 minutes of action.

ARIKE APPROACHING MILESTONES

In her third season in El Paso, Elina Arike has scored 444 points and grabbed 281 rebounds in 62 games with 58 starts.

CROUSE CAREER

Four-year starter Avery Crouse has scored 796 points with 359 rebounds, 173 assists and 102 steals in 97 games with 96 starts as a Miner.

TEXAS FLAVOR

UTEP has a significant Texas presence on the roster this season featuring five players from the Lonestar State, including four starters in N’Yah Boyd (Mesquite), Jazion Jackson (Dallas), Avery Crouse (Sachse) and Adhel Tac (Garland) in addition to reserve Grace Alvarez (Houston).

GUARD FAMILIARITY

UTEP guards Jazion Jackson and N’Yah Boyd are rarities in the transfer portal era, a pair of transfers with prior experience playing together. Despite the fact that Boyd most recently was at Oklahoma State, her and Jackson had spent the two seasons before that as starters at the guard position for the Mean Green.

STILL LIMITING TURNOVERS

With just 13.9 turnovers per game this season, the Miners are keeping possession of the basketball at one of the best clips in program history. The only UTEP team to average less turnovers per contest was the 2008-09 team at an average of 13.0 per game.

LOTS OF FREE CHANCES

UTEP averages 15.9 free throws made per game, ranking 20th nationally and fourth in C-USA. The Miners are averaging 22.5 attempts per game, ranking 19th nationally and third in the conference.

CROUSE IN TOP-10 FOR GAMES STARTED

Avery Crouse has started 96 games in her career as a Miner, ranking ninth in program history. Kelli Willingham has the all-time record with 117 starts from 2010-14. Only seven players have started over 100 games during their times with UTEP women’s basketball.

A HOST OF SCORING OPTIONS

Saturday marked the seventh time this season that the Miners have had four players reach double-digit scoring outputs. UTEP has had four players in double digits in three straight games, going 2-1 over that stretch.

TURNOVER MARGIN MATTERS

One key area for UTEP this season has been a +4.7 turnover margin that is second in the conference and 34th nationally. The Miners are forcing opponents into 18.5 turnovers per game while committing just 13.9 of their own.

TIME CHANGE

The game on Jan. 21 at Florida Atlantic will now be played at noon MT/2 p.m. ET.

WHAT’S NEXT

UTEP takes a trip to Florida for road games at FIU on Thursday and Florida Atlantic on Saturday. The Owls and Panthers are currently each tied for fifth in C-USA with identical 3-3 league records.

HOME TICKET INFO

Tickets start at $8 for regular season games while groups of 10 can purchase tickets for $5 a piece. Fans can buy single-game tickets at the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, visiting UTEPMiners.com/tickets, by emailing tickets@utep.edu, or by stopping by in person at 500 W. University Ave., 79968 (Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).