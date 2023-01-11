SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP women’s basketball team defeated UTSA 74-67 on Wednesday night in the Alamo City.

The Miners got 19 points from Jazion Jackson and 15 points from Elina Arike, as they overcame a career-high, 37-point performance from UTSA’s Jordyn Jenkins. UTEP improved to 11-3, 4-1 in Conference USA with the victory, while the Roadrunners fell to 3-11, 1-4 in C-USA.

UTSA managed to tie the game twice in the fourth quarter, but each time the Miners responded immediately. They never trailed in the final frame and Jackson drilled a dagger triple to beat the shot clock buzzer with one minute left to put UTEP ahead 69-62.

From there, they salted the game away and got a big win to take over sole possession of second place in the C-USA standings behind Middle Tennessee (13-2 6-0 C-USA).

UTEP will look to continue its strong stretch of play when it hosts Rice at noon on Saturday at the Don Haskins Center.