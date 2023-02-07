EL PASO, Texas – After a three-game homestand that spanned the past two weeks, UTEP women’s basketball begins a stretch of three of the next four contests on the road on Wednesday at 4 p.m. MT/6 p.m. ET at Charlotte.

The Miners (14-7, 7-5 C-USA) came two points away from sweeping the top two teams in the conference standings last week, snapping No. 21 Middle Tennessee’s 16-game winning streak with a 65-62 triumph on Thursday and coming up just short in a 77-75 loss to WKU on Saturday.

The 49ers (10-11, 6-6 C-USA) have won three of their last four games, including defeats of WKU, Rice and Florida Atlantic.

UTEP took the lead in the head-to-head series at 6-5 after a 68-60 win on Jan. 16 in El Paso. Charlotte is 3-2 against the Miners at home.

Five of the final eight games of the season will be played away from home for the Miners. UTEP is 5-3 on the road this year.