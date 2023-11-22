ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – UTEP women’s basketball fell to Lamar 56-44 in the opening game if the St. Pete Showcase. Erin Wilson led all Miners with 10 points.



Ivane Tensaie finished second on the team in scoring with seven, Adhel Tac and Aaliyah Stanton both had six, and Jane Asinde had five. Delma Zita scored four points, Aspen Salazar had three, Dunja Zecevic had two and Mahri Petree had one.



Tac and Asinde shared the team-lead in rebounds with seven apiece, followed closely by Wilson and Zita with six. Tensaie had four, Zecevic grabbed two, and Petree tallied one.



UTEP was hot out the gate, going on a 7-0 run to start the game. The Miners held onto the lead for the majority of the first quarter, but Lamar fought their way back to take a 13-11 lead at the break. Wilson and Tac paced the team with four points apiece, followed by Zita with two and Petree with one. Asinde led the team with four rebounds. Tac had three, Zecevic had two, while Wilson, Zita, and Tensaie each had one. The Miners had shooting struggles in the second period, allowing the Cardinals to stretch their lead to 18. Lamar led 31-13 at the half.



UTEP shot 20.8 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from the foul line. The team scored eight points in the paint and six second chance points.



Asinde added five points in the third, followed by Wilson with four. Tensaie and Salazar both scored three. Wilson led the team with three rebounds. Tensaie and Asinde snagged two, and Tac added one. The Cardinals led 48-28 going into the final period. Stanton led the fourth quarter efforts with six points, followed by Tensaie with four. Zita, Wilson, and Tac all posted two. Zita pulled down three boards in the final period, Tac grabbed two, and Wilson and Tensaie each tallied one. Despite better shooting in the second half, the Miners couldn’t close the gap and Lamar won the game 56-44.



The Miners finished the game shooting 28.8 percent from the field, and 68.8 percent from the line. They scored 22 points in the paint, had eight second chance points and four fast break points. UTEP had 35 rebounds, six assists, five steals, and two blocks.



Lamar shot 42.6 percent from the floor and 43.8 percent from the foul line. The Cardinals were led by Sabria Dean with 14 points. Jacei Denley posted 12 and Akasha Davis followed with 11. Davis led the team with 10 rebounds and T’Aliyah Miner had eight. The Cardinals recorded 41 rebounds, 10 assists, nine steals, and one block.



UP NEXT

The Miners will be back in action tomorrow against TCU in the second game of the St. Pete Showcase. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. MT.



GAME COVERAGE

Thursday vs TCU – Live Stats



SCOUTING TCU

TCU is 5-0 to start the season while shooting 45.4 percent from the field, including 41.3 percent from deep, and 73.6 percent from the charity stripe. The Horned Frogs are pulling down 41.6 rebounds per game. All five of TCU starters are transfers from the 2023 portal. Leading the charge is Madison Conner with 22.4 ppg, followed by Sedona Prince with 21.6. Prince leads the nation in double-doubles with four, and averages 11.0 boards per game. Jaden Owens paces the team in assists with 30, with Conner second at 22. Agnes Emma-Nnopu is has a team high 11 steals and 10 blocks.



SERIES HISTORY WITH THE HORNED FROGS

The Miners are 7-8 all-time against the Horned Frogs and have not played them since the 2015-16 season. UTEP came out victorious in the last matchup between the pair, winning 79-71 in the third round of the WNIT (3/24/16).