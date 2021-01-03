UTEP women eke out late win over Southern Miss to sweep season series

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Destiny Thurman drilled a corner three to give UTEP the lead for good with 1:30 remaining and the Miners’ women’s basketball team defeated Southern Miss 74-72 on Saturday afternoon.

The victory over the Eagles was UTEP’s second in as many days to open Conference USA play. Sophomore guard Katia Gallegos led the way with 22 points, and DejaNae Roebuck added 17 for the Miners, who improved to 5-2, 2-0 in C-USA action.

The win didn’t come easy; UTEP was up by as much as 14 points late in the third quarter, before the Eagles mounted a furious comeback to take a two-point lead with around two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

FINAL: @UTEPWBB pulls out a 74-72 win over Southern Miss to improve to 2-0 in CUSA play. @katiagallegos_ led the way with 22 points. Highlights tonight on KTSM. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 2, 2021

That’s when UTEP took over. Gallegos tied the game at 70 with a tough floater in the lane; after the Miners got a defensive stop, Avery Crouse found Thurman open in the corner.

Thurman scored just six points on the day, but she made the biggest shot of the game, a three-pointer that put the Miners up 73-70, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

1:30 4Q | @Desssst1 puts us ahead with a HUGE bucket.



⛏️ – 73

🟡 – 70 pic.twitter.com/krtFrFLE4L — UTEP Women’s Basketball (@UTEPWBB) January 2, 2021

“They didn’t play their best, maybe they missed some shots here and there, but when it mattered, when we had to have a 3, she drilled it and it couldn’t happen to a better kid,” UTEP head coach Kevin Baker said. “She’s putting in the work and deserved for that ball to go in.”

UTEP led by two points again with 13 seconds left and Southern Miss had the ball with a chance to tie or win. However, Michelle Pruitt took a charge before the Eagles could get a shot off and the Miners ran out the clock after that.

“We’re a fighting team and a fourth quarter team and that’s what gets us all hyped,” said Gallegos. “That’s what brings the energy on the defensive side, all the way to the points we get on the other end.”

The Miners defeated Southern Miss on back-to-back days to open C-USA play; UTEP cruised to an 83-65 win on Friday.

UTEP will hit the road next week for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday at Rice.