EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP women’s basketball will play on, as it secured a postseason tournament appearance by receiving an invite to the 2023 WNIT on Sunday.

For the first time since 2016, @UTEPWBB is heading to the postseason, getting selected for the 64-team WNIT. Miners find out tomorrow who they’re playing and when the game will be. UTEP has put in a bid to host round 1. https://t.co/Hk4Rrp33ZR — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 13, 2023

The 64-team field was announced late Sunday evening after the NCAA Division I Women’s Tournament bracket was released. The 64-team field includes 32 teams that received automatic berths – one berth from each of the nation’s conferences – and 32 at-large selections.

UTEP received an at-large selection for the tournament.

This comes after UTEP went 20-11 this season and finished fourth in the Conference USA standings. The 2022-23 Miners are the seventh team in program history to reach the 20-win threshold. One of those wins was over No. 21 Middle Tennessee at the Don Haskins Center on Feb 2.

“I am so happy for our players,” UTEP Head Coach Kevin Baker said. “They have worked so hard and played so well this season. They have earned the right to play in this tournament. This is a great team, and no matter what happens, they have earned a special place in the history of UTEP women’s basketball. This team’s accomplishments will hang in the Don Haskins Center forever.”

This marks the third trip to the WNIT in program history for the Miners, who previously earned a spot in the field in 2014 and 2016.

In 2014, UTEP played all six games in El Paso, finishing as the runner-up after an incredible run to the championship game against Rutgers.



The 2016 team reached the quarterfinals after winning three games to start the tournament.

UTEP will find out its opponent and location for the first-round when the full bracket is revealed on Monday. The first round will tip off Wednesday, March 15.