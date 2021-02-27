UTEP women defeat Charlotte to earn a top-4 seed in C-USA Tournament

CHARLOTTE – Trailing by eight points early in the fourth quarter, UTEP wouldn’t go quietly into the night, fighting back for a 71-68 win over Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.

UTEP (16-7, 13-5 C-USA) clinched at least a top-4 seed in next month’s Conference USA tournament with the win, and the Miners could rise as high as the two or three seed depending on how things play out across the league.

The Miners shot 45 percent (27-of-60) from the floor in the victory, while UTEP was 5-of-10 (50 pct.) from beyond the arc. Isis Lopes led the way for UTEP with 19 points; Destiny Thurman scored a career-high 15 points in the win and Michelle Pruitt added 13 points for the Miners.

🚨 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 🚨



The Miners force a turnover and are bringing a W back to El Paso‼️



🟠⛏️ | 71

🟢⛏️ | 68#DBD | #PicksUp 🤙 pic.twitter.com/X3s6gifWb3 — UTEP Women’s Basketball (@UTEPWBB) February 27, 2021

UTEP’s regular season is now over, and they will await their seeding while the rest of the conference finishes out the year. The C-USA Tournament field will be released on March 6; the tournament begins March 9.