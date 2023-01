EL PASO, Texas – UTEP women’s basketball starts a two-game road swing at FIU on Thursday at 5 p.m. MT/7 p.m. ET.

The Miners (12-4, 5-2 C-USA) are currently tied with WKU for second in the conference standings, while the Panthers (8-8, 3-4 C-USA) are in a logjam of five teams tied for fifth.

The trip to Florida this week marks the final two road games of the month for UTEP, which is home for three straight games starting on Jan. 28 vs. North Texas.

Fans can watch the game at FIU on ESPN+.